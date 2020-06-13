Samstag, 13. Juni 2020, 11:51:16
Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Pairings mit Miltonduff, Glen Elgin, Macduff, Glenlossie, Glenglassaugh und Islay

Diesmal sind nicht nur Perlen zu finden - aber auch...

Glenallachie for whic

Auch an diesem Samstag ist Angus MacRaild mit Pairings beschäftigt, während er wie üblich Serge Valentin auf Whiskyfun vertritt. Diesmal sind es Pärchen aus der Speyside, aus den Highlands und zwei Abfüllungen aus ungenannten Islay-Brennereien.

Ohne viel Vorrede hier die verkosteten Flaschen, bei denen sich heute viele mit eher mauen Wertungen finden:

  • Milton-duff-Glenlivet 12 yo (43%, OB, German import, -/+ 1980): 69 Punkte
  • Miltonduff 8 yo 2009/2018 (62.1%, The Whiskyfind ?Filmnik – District 9?, cask #701586, bourbon barrel, 240 bottles): 79 Punkte
  • Glen Elgin NAS (43%, OB ?White Horse?, for Japanese market, -/+ 1990): 85 Punkte
  • Glen Elgin 12 yo 2006 (55.6%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #85.51 „Elbow grease and bath salts“, refill hogshead, 278 bottles): 85 Punkte
  • Macduff 10 yo (50.2%, The Boutique-y Whisky Co ?Batch 8?, 1160 bottles): 75 Punkte
  • Macduff 1982/1994 (60%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #6.17): 86 Punkte
  • Glenlossie 42 yo 1975/2017 (44.3%, Cadenhead Single Cask „175th Anniversary“ hogshead, 138 bottles): 91 Punkte
  • Glenlossie 33 yo 1984/2018 (56.7%, Signatory Vintage 30th Anniversary, cask #2533, refill sherry butt, 530 bottles): 91 Punkte
  • Glenglassaugh 40 yo 1978/2018 (40.9%, Signatory Vintage 30th Anniversary, hogshead, cask #258, 154 bottles): 77 Punkte
  • Glenglassaugh 2011/2018 (53.5%, Bramble Whisky Company, 1st fill sherry, 376 bottles): 82 Punkte
  • Aerolite Lindsay 10 yo (46%, Atom Brands, 2019): 84 Punkte
  • Islay #3 13 yo „Batch 4“ (48.6%, That Boutique-y Whisky Co, 1479 bottles): 89 Punkte

Für das Titelbild haben wir uns heute Glenglassaugh ausgesucht…

