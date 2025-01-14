WhistlePig sucht neuen CEO

Die in Vermont ansässige Destillerie WhistlePig benötigt einen neuen CEO. Der bisherige Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kozak kündigt seinen Rücktritt an, nach dem er 10 Jahre in dieser Funktion beim der Brennerei tätig war.

Kozak wird allerdings weiterhin seine Rolle als Vorstandsberater ausüben und eine Rolle als Berater des Unternehmens übernehmen, um eine reibungslose Übergabe zu gewährleisten und den Übergang zu unterstützen. Die Rolle des Interim-CEO übernimmt Branchenveteran und WhistlePig-Vorstandsmitglied Marty Birkel, während der Vorstand externe Suche nach einem Nachfolger für Kozak sucht.

Jeff Kozak blickt auf seine 10 Jahre bei Kozak WhistlePig zurück:

“It has been a privilege of a lifetime to help build WhistlePig from a small craft rye whiskey company into an internationally acclaimed whiskey brand that is known for and continues to push the boundaries of quality, innovation, and independence. I am so proud of the incredibly talented team we have built and I’m excited for them to continue to disrupt and challenge the broader American whiskey and Bourbon category globally.”

Mitbegründer und Vorsitzender Wilco Faessen sagte:

“The board of directors is grateful for Jeff’s contributions over the past 10 years, which have helped establish WhistlePig as a distinctive leader in the super premium American whiskey category and grow our company to over US$100 million in sales. We thank Jeff for his decade of service and look forward to seeing what’s next for him.“