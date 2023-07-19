Whyte & Mackay baut Invergordon auf doppelte Größe aus

Die Grain Distillery Invergordon (sie liegt in den Highlands nahe The Dalmore) erhält durch Whyte & Mackay (sie gehören zu Emperador Inc.) eine Erweiterung auf mehr als das Doppelte des momentanen Bestands, von 45 Hektar auf 92 Hektar.

Die Vergrößerung wird hauptsächlich den Bau neuer Lagerhäuser ermöglichen, wo man dann zusätzlich zur bisherigen Kapazität weitere 1,5 Millionen Fässer wird lagern können.

Der Ausbau ist eine Reaktion auf den steigenden Bedarf an älterem Whisky, der durch die globale Nachfrage ausgelöst wird. Dazu der Präsident von Imerador, Winston Co:

“We want to address the scarcity of aged liquids globally, and this will allow us to strengthen and support a core segment of our business”

Und Whyte and Mackay chief executive officer Bryan Donaghey ergänzt:

“Scotch whisky is a business that requires very long-term planning and the acquisition of this site reflects the scale of our ambition, not just for the next few years but for many decades to come,”