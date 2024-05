Georgie Bell und ihr Ehemann gründen unabhängigen Abfüller „The Heart Cut“

We’re deeply passionate about spirits, not just drinking them but learning about their stories, enjoying new flavours, and talking to the people who craft them.

This excitement is what led us to create The Heart Cut – to share this sense of adventure with you. The Heart Cut is a single-cask and small-batch spirits company, releasing one-off bottlings from distilleries across the world.

From small innovative producers in unexpected locations to internationally renowned brands, each cask has been picked in collaboration with a partner distillery from a far-flung place. With each one, we hope to tell a tale – one of people, provenance and the pursuit of crafting distinctive flavours through the art of production. We won’t bombard you with technical jargon, rather we’ll let you in on why we adore each distillery we pair with and what makes their spirits truly special in taste and character.

And the best part? We keep things fresh by unveiling new bottlings frequently throughout the year, with the hope that along the way you discover new distilleries, new flavours, and new bottles to add to your home bar – both from us and from that distillery.

