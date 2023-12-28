Wyoming Whisky startet Kampagne „Made of Wyoming“ – mit Video

Wyoming Whiskey, hergestellt in Kirby, WY, ist eine Marke, die seit April 2023 zu 80% im Besitz von The Edrington Group (Macallan, Highland Park und Glenrothes gehören unter anderem ebenfalls zur Gruppe) steht (wir berichteten) – und um diese Marke bekannter zu machen, hat man gemeinsam mit der Kreativagentur 77 Ventures Creative eine Kampagne für sie entwickelt.

Mehr dazu, inklusive Artwork und Video, finden Sie nachfolgend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

WYOMING WHISKEY DEBUTS “MADE OF WYOMING” CAMPAIGN

77 Ventures Creative develops the first brand campaign for Edrington’s Wyoming Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey captures the soul-stirring vistas of Wyoming, the state at the heart of the whiskey brand, in their most extensive campaign to date, “Made of Wyoming.” Reinforcing Wyoming Whiskey’s position as America’s premium craft bourbon, the campaign showcases Wyoming’s vast landscapes and rugged beauty, from the Bighorn Basin to the Teton Range, and highlights craftsmanship, western tradition, and the sense of adventure intrinsic to the craft distiller and its home state.

“Made of Wyoming” was developed by Wyoming Whiskey’s longtime agency partner, 77 Ventures Creative, who collaborated with production company Boomshot on an array of mixed-media assets. Footage and imagery for the campaign come from 7 years of shooting across the state — captured at the Mead Ranch in Jackson, Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Parks, and the Wyoming Whiskey Distillery in Kirby.

Michael Haje, President and Creative Director of 77 Ventures Creative and Boomshot founder, says of the campaign,

“It’s another great creative opportunity from Wyoming Whiskey. The chance to tell its authentic brand story, show the whiskey world where we’re from, and demonstrate the impact of our very different environment on our bourbon.”

Jack Bauer, Senior Brand Manager for Wyoming Whiskey, says of the campaign,

“It’s exciting to launch our first ever brand Campaign and communicate why Wyoming Whiskey stands alone. The whiskey is a reflection of the state. Its people, landscape, and weather create one of the most unique whiskeys in the world, and we are delighted to share its story through the “Made of Wyoming” campaign.”

About Wyoming Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey is ‘Made of Wyoming’. At its distillery in Kirby, WY, we distill the finest corn, wheat, barley, rye, and water from the Big Horn Basin to craft a spirit that carries with it the character of the region, and of the Mead family, who first came to the state as ranchers in 1890. In the past decade, Wyoming Whiskey has earned recognition for its high-quality bourbon and rye whiskeys, including its Small Batch and Outryder expressions, as well as a range of sought-after limited editions, most notably The Grand and National Parks series. To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com.

About Edrington

Edrington’s vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.

The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, and Wyoming Whiskey and Noble Oak in the American Whiskey category. Edrington also has a strategic partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,000 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed outside the UK. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Mexico City, Miami and Orange County.

Edrington’s principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £343 million to charitable causes since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

About 77 Ventures

To venture is to dare.

77 Ventures is an independent, full-service creative company based in New York and Nashville with a mission to create powerful brand stories for partners who inspire us.

Our approach is fearless, strategic, and dynamic, honed by years of working with the most legendary names in sports, lifestyle, and beyond.