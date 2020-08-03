Zwei neue Wolfburn – exklusiv im Webshop der Destillerie

Zwei neue Wolfburn aus der nördlichsten Festlanddestillerie Schottlands gibt es zu vermelden – wiederum handelt es sich um Sonderausgaben in limitierter Stückzahl.

Der Wolfburn 2020 Mey Games „Postponed“ ist für die gleichnamigen Spiele, die den Umständen geschuldet abgesagt wurden, gewidmet. Er stammt aus Bourbon- und Olorosofässern, lagerte darin seit 2014, ist sechs Jahre alt und wurde aus den Fässern 245 und 465 entnommen. Abgefüllt wurde er mit 46% Alkoholstärke, von ihm gibt es 550 Flaschen. Erhältlich hier.

Hier die originalen Tasting Notes:

ON THE NOSE – Glorious sherry tones are overlaid with hints of honey and demerara sugar. There’s a promising depth of aromas, fruit and flowers and sweetness.

ON THE PALATE – Rich oily and creamy flavours lead the way; this is a bountiful mouthful indeed. Caramel is present with warming vanilla tones throughout, mixed with hints of toffee and syrup.

THE FINISH – Floral flavours gradually melt away, leaving the sweetest tones to the very end. More like this please – it is a true pleasure from beginning to end!