Zwei neue Wolfburn – exklusiv im Webshop der Destillerie

Zwei neue Wolfburn aus der nördlichsten Festlanddestillerie Schottlands gibt es zu vermelden – wiederum handelt es sich um Sonderausgaben in limitierter Stückzahl.
Der Wolfburn 2020 Mey Games „Postponed“ ist für die gleichnamigen Spiele, die den Umständen geschuldet abgesagt wurden, gewidmet. Er stammt aus Bourbon- und Olorosofässern, lagerte darin seit 2014, ist sechs Jahre alt und wurde aus den Fässern 245 und 465 entnommen. Abgefüllt wurde er mit 46% Alkoholstärke, von ihm gibt es 550 Flaschen. Erhältlich hier.
Hier die originalen Tasting Notes:
ON THE NOSE – Glorious sherry tones are overlaid with hints of honey and demerara sugar. There’s a promising depth of aromas, fruit and flowers and sweetness.
ON THE PALATE – Rich oily and creamy flavours lead the way; this is a bountiful mouthful indeed. Caramel is present with warming vanilla tones throughout, mixed with hints of toffee and syrup.
THE FINISH – Floral flavours gradually melt away, leaving the sweetest tones to the very end. More like this please – it is a true pleasure from beginning to end!
Der Wolfburn „From The Stills“ Summer Edition 2020 ist die erste für eine Jahreszeit abgefüllte Ausgabe, die mit leicht getorftem Whisky (10ppm) erzeugt wurde. Hier kamen drei Fässer zum Einsatz (385. 613 und 616), und das waren Bourbonfässer und Quarter Casks. Auch hier wurden 550 Flaschen (destilliert 2015, also 5 Jahre alt) mit 46% vol. abgefüllt. Erhältlich hier.
Auch hier haben wir die Tasting Notes im Original:
ON THE NOSE – Heather honey mixes with oak and hints of vanilla. Peaty aromas are present, but they are surprisingly subtle and mixed with floral tones.
ON THE PALATE –Floral tones lead to dried autumn fruit and there’s a surprising sweetness, with raisins and honey flavours both present.
THE FINISH – Floral and fruit flavours gently fade away, leaving a lingering hint of oaky smoke at the very end. Wonderful.
Jede dieser Flaschen kostet 55 Pfund, wer beide im Kombipack ersteht, zahlt nur 99 Pfund für beide, plus Porto und Verpackung.