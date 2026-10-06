Alistair McAlinden und Geoff Jacobs von Interpath zu Insolvenzverwaltern der GlenWyvis Distillery bestellt

Nicht unbedingt überraschend war der Antrag auf Insolvenzverwaltung der GlenWyvis Distillery in diesem Monat (wir berichteten am 24. Septmber). Denn bereits zum Beginn des Monats warnte der Verwaltungsausschuss von GlenWyvis vor einer „ernsten Lage für die Brennerei“ (wir berichteten ebenfalls). Nun wurden Alistair McAlinden und Geoff Jacobs von der in London ansässigen Beratungsfirma Interpath zu den gemeinsamen Insolvenzverwaltern bestellt.

Ihre Arbeit liegt nun auf der Sicherung der verbleibenden Bestände und der Ausrüstung der Brennerei im Hinblick auf einen möglichen Verkauf der Vermögenswerte. Private Fassbesitzer werden in den kommenden Tagen kontaktiert. McAlinden, Leiter von Interpath in Schottland, erklärte:

“These are challenging times for Scotland’s whisky industry. We are aware of many independent producers up and down the country who are battling hard to keep their head above water in the face of rising costs, as well as oversupply and working capital strain from long maturation cycles which have coincided with a global cost of living crisis and changing drinking trends among younger generations.

“For GlenWyvis, the lack of future funding available has meant that there was no option but to appoint administrators. With funding exhausted, there will be no distilling of whisky or gin while we look to explore how best to maximise realisations from the assets of the Society.

“We would ask all potential interested parties to contact us as a matter of urgency. Enquiries regarding the assets of the Society should be sent to glenwyvis@interpath.com.

“We understand that a significant number of members and customers own private casks held through the Society and that the position of those casks will be an immediate concern. Further information will follow to confirm arrangements for those parties and their casks.”