Ardgowan Distillery veröffentlicht Clydebuilt Sailmaker

Zwar brennt die Ardgowan Distillery noch nicht selbst, aber wie so viele andere neue oder im Bau befindliche Brennereien möchte sie die Wartezeit auf den ersten eigenen Whisky mit sorgsam ausgewählten, gesourcten Whiskys verkürzen. Bei Ardgowan ist es die Clydebuilt-Serie, die sich der Geschichte der Schiffbaukunst in Schottland widmet, und die neueste Ausgabe, Clydebuilt Sailmaker, ist die dritte Ausgabe der Reihe, ein Blended Malt aus der Hand von Master Whisky Maker Max McFarlane.

Was es über den Blend aus sechs Malts zu sagen gibt, der nun fast zeitgleich mit dem Baustart der 15 Millionen Pfund teuren Brennerei in den Lowlands erschienen ist, können Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung lesen:

MARITIME MALT MAKER CREATES NEW CLYDEBUILT WHISKY

A new maritime whisky, inspired by the rich heritage of Scottish shipbuilding, has been launched by Inverclyde based Ardgowan Distillery.

Selected by master whisky maker Max McFarlane, Clydebuilt Sailmaker is the latest bottling in the distillery’s award-winning collection – joining previous releases, Clydebuilt Coppersmith and Clydebuilt Shipwright.

Drawing parallels with the engineering precision of Glasgow’s shipbuilding era, The Clydebuilt Collection has already received a number of industry accolades, with the second bottling, Shipwright, recently winning silver at the IWSC Spirits Awards 2022 and a ​​Master Medal in the Blended Malt – Super Premium category at the Scotch Whisky Masters 2022

Sailmaker comprises a blend of six premium whiskies from Highland, Lowland and Speyside distilleries matured in first fill Oloroso sherry casks.

Max McFarlane said:

“Previous blended malts in The Clydebuilt Collection were of Highland and Speyside origin. Sailmaker gave us the opportunity to incorporate Lowland whiskies to the Highland/Speyside mix – something I had wanted to do for many years. „The addition of Lowland malts, adds significant depth and richness to the flavour profile, making for a sumptuous dram.“

Ardgowan Distillery’s Clydebuilt Collection is a collection of six blended whiskies. Sailmaker is the third release in the collection with the fourth, Riveter, due to become available in late 2022.

The release of Sailmaker comes in tandem with construction beginning on Ardgowan’s new £15m eco-friendly single malt whisky distillery, gin distillery and visitor centre on the historic Ardgowan Estate near Inverkip, 30 miles west of Glasgow.

Ardgowan Distillery Limited has invested in world-class technologies to put sustainability at the heart of its plans, aiming to become carbon negative. The distillery will begin production in 2024 with capacity to produce up to 1 million litres of premium whisky per year, and the combined facilities will create up to 47 new local jobs.

Bottled at 48% ABV and retailing for £52.50, Sailmaker is available at www.ardgowandistillery.com and selected specialist retailers.

