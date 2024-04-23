Bladnoch stellt ihre Single Cask Collection 2024 vor

Die Lowland-Brennerei Bladnoch stellt heute ihre Single Cask Collection 2024 vor. Die Kollektion umfasst sechs Einzelfass-Abfüllungen, die Bladnoch’s Master Distiller Dr Nick Savage auswählte. Die jährliche Veröffentlichungs der Kollektion stellt, so Bladnoch in ihrer Pressmitteilung, den geschmacksorientierten Ansatz der Brennerei bei der Whiskyherstellung dar. So vereint sie eine vielfältige Auswahl an Fasstypen und Alter, um eine Vielzahl von Geschmacksprofilen anzubieten.

Sie werden am 23. April 2024 ab 17:00 Uhr britischer Zeit über Bladnoch.com in Großbritannien erhältlich sein. Anschließend werden sie in internationalen Märkten wie Australien, Deutschland, den Niederlanden, Belgien und Taiwan eingeführt. Die Bladnoch 2024 Single Cask Collection schließt die fünfjährige Serie ab. Im Jahr 2025 wird eine neue Single Cask Collektion vorgestellt, die dann den Beginn einer neuen Serie markiert.

Hier die Presseaussendung der Bladnoch Distillery im Original, mit allen details zu den Einzelfass-Abfüllungen und Verkostungsnotizen:

Bladnoch Distillery unveils 2024 Single Cask Collection

Bladnoch, Scotland’s southernmost distillery, has released an exceptional new single cask collection into its portfolio of Lowland single malt Scotch whiskies.

Marking the final release in a five-year series, the Bladnoch 2024 Single Cask Collection features six unique single malt whiskies, each hand selected by Dr Nick Savage, Bladnoch’s Master Distiller, to showcase some of the distillery’s finest casks.

The annual release collection depicts the distillery’s taste-first approach to whisky making, bringing together a diverse selection of cask types and aged spirit to offer a variety of taste profiles.

Bladnoch Distillery has a rich history and heritage spanning over two centuries and the new single cask range draws upon the extraordinary spirit laid to rest in the distillery’s 207-year-old bluestone warehouses, which are perched on the edge of the River Bladnoch in the Lowland whisky region of Scotland.

The legacy brand has been revived in recent years by Dr. Nick Savage, and owner David Prior, who purchased Bladnoch Distillery in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery. The 2024 Single Cask Collection marks a key milestone for the distillery by featuring two single cask releases which were distilled in 2017, under the new ownership.

Varying in cask type and rarity, each of the whiskies in the single cask range has been bottled at cask strength and is non-chill filtered with natural colour.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said:

“Our taste-first philosophy, rooted in our whisky-making knowledge provides us with the freedom to explore a wide array of cask types and vintages to demonstrate the breadth and quality of the distillery’s maturing stock and showcase our bold Galloway spirit. “There is an incredible breadth of taste experiences within this year’s selection, from the sweet, floral notes of the first single cask whisky to the herbal, nutty, oak characteristics of the final vintage single malt whisky. “Only the most remarkable casks which have displayed exceptional, unique characteristics or extraordinary maturation have been selected from our 207-year-old bluestone warehouses to craft the Bladnoch 2024 Single Cask Collection.”

The first release in the collection, Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/01 is a sweet and refreshing single malt distilled in 2017 and matured in a sherry butt cask. With an ABV of 57.6%, it presents floral, sweet notes with hints of apple crumble and is limited to 219 bottles.

Imparting sweet notes of creamy soda, lemons and coconut and a sweet, dry finish, the Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/02 expression was distilled in 2007 and matured in a single bourbon barrel. It has an ABV of 52.6% and is limited to 170 bottles.

Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/03 is a sweet and smoky peated whisky distilled in 2017 and matured in a canasta butt cask. With an ABV of 58.3%, it displays smoky notes on the nose and flavours of bonfire toffee apples and apricots on the palate and is limited to 676 bottles.

Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/04 single malt reveals popcorn, minty and creamy notes and a sweet and creamy finish. Distilled in 2008 and matured in a bourbon barrel, it has an ABV of 51.2% and is limited to 237 bottles.

Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/05 is a dry whisky imparting chocolate, coffee bean and nutmeg aromas and herbal spice with dark chocolate flavours and has an ABV of 49.9%. It was distilled in 2006 and matured in a sherry butt cask and is limited to 660 bottles.

The final release in this year’s collection, Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/06 is an extraordinary vintage single malt whisky with notes of floral pinecones with walnuts on the nose and almonds with plum jam on the palate. Distilled in 2001 and matured in an Amontillado sherry hogshead cask, this exclusive release has an ABV of 50.1% and is limited to 281 bottles.

The first five whiskies in the collection have an RRSP of £160 and the rare vintage Bladnoch Single Cask 2024/06 has an RRSP of £450. They will be available from Bladnoch.com in the UK from 5pm UK time on 23 April 2024 before rolling out in international markets including Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Taiwan.

The Bladnoch 2024 Single Cask Collection brings the five-year series to a close and sets the tone for future releases from the distillery. A new single cask collection, which will mark the start of a new series will be unveiled in 2025.

A bold Galloway spirit, liberated by taste and elevating whisky making in the Lowlands region, Bladnoch focuses on providing whisky lovers with the opportunity to appreciate whiskies which appeal to their tastes, rather than being constrained by traditional whisky conventions. Dating back to 1817, Bladnoch is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is enjoying a bold and powerful revival.

Tasting notes

2024/01

Apple Crumble. Floral. Sweet.

Nose: Salted caramel with subtle orange blossom

Palate: Apple crumble with vanilla pod custard

Finish: Sweet yet refreshing

Colour: Golden syrup

ABV: 57.6%

2024/02

Cream soda. Lemons. Coconut.

Nose: Earthy honey with lemons

Palate: American cream soda with coconut

Finish: Sweet turning to dry

Colour: Golden sun

ABV: 52.6%

2024/03

Bonfire. Toffee Apple. Apricots.

Nose: Smoky treacle with heather

Palate: Bonfire toffee apples and apricots

Finish: Sweet and sticky smoke

Colour: Bold Galloway sunset

ABV: 58.3%

2024/04

Popcorn. Minty. Creamy.

Nose: Baked apples with mint leaf tea

Palate: Buttery popcorn and fudge pieces

Finish: Sweet and creamy

Colour: Deep amber

ABV: 51.2%

2024/05

Coffee. Herbal. Dry.

Nose: Chocolate, coffee beans and nutmeg

Palate: Herbal spices with dark chocolate

Finish: Dry and peppery

Colour: Honey

ABV: 49.9%

2024/06

Herbal. Nutty. Oak.

Nose: Floral pinecones with walnuts

Palate: Almonds with plum jam

Finish: Oak warmth and dryness

Colour: Blood orange

ABV: 50.1%