Bladnoch Distillery mit neuem Vertriebspartner in Groß-Britannien

Die südlichste Whisky-Brennerei Schottlands, die Bladnoch Distillery, stellt heute in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung ihren neuen Vertriebspartner für das Vereinigte Königreich vor. Gemeinsam mit dem führenden Wein- und Spirituosenhändler Enotria&Coe soll jetzt im Rahmen eines Dreijahresvertrags das Kernportfolio der Brennerei auf neue Kunden im gesamten Heimatmarkt von Bladnoch erweitert werden. Der Schwerpunkt liegt vor allem auf dem Premium-Gastronomiebereich, unabhängigen Großhändlern und dem Prestige-Einzelhandel.

Im vergangenen Monat ernannte die Bladnoch Distillery zudem mit Mark Rannoch ihren ersten Markenbotschafter. Der Schauspieler, unter anderem bekannt durch seinen Auftritt in TV-Serie „Outlander“, hatte bereits seinen ersten Auftritt bei Bladnochs erstem Burns Supper, und soll dazu beitragen, die Marke weltweit bekannt zu machen.

Hier die gesamte Pressemitteilung im Original:

Bladnoch distillery partners with Enotria&Coe

Bladnoch, Scotland’s southernmost distillery, has partnered with leading wine and spirits distributor Enotria&Coe to accelerate growth of the single malt whisky brand across the UK.

As part of a three-year deal, Bladnoch will work with Enotria&Coe to expand the distillery’s core portfolio into new accounts throughout Bladnoch’s home market.

Over the coming months, Bladnoch and Enotria&Coe will work together to expand the brand across all UK channels, with a primary focus upon premium on-trade, independent wholesalers and prestige retail.

Established in 1817, Bladnoch is the oldest privately owned Scotch whisky distillery in the world. The legacy brand has been revived in recent years by owner David Prior, who purchased Bladnoch in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery, and master distiller Dr Nick Savage, who leads Bladnoch’s taste-first approach to whisky making.

Bladnoch whiskies are now available in more than 40 markets worldwide, including Australia, Taiwan and the United States.

Glen Gribbon, CEO at Bladnoch, said:

“Our proposition to create a bold Galloway spirit with a proud heritage is unique, and as a result we have seen demand for Bladnoch grow at pace in recent years. “Enotria&Coe prioritises building strong, long-standing relationships with customers and producers, an ethos which aligns seamlessly with ours, given Bladnoch distillery’s 207-year history. We look forward to beginning our journey with Enotria&Coe’s distribution team to expand our customer base and help more consumers discover our signature Lowland style.”

Ants Rixon, managing director at Enotria&Coe, said:

“As part of our strategy to grow a small, but perfectly formed spirits brands agency portfolio, we are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Bladnoch in the UK. “The company’s ethos of embracing history and learning from it, innovating at all levels and aspiring to always do better (in partnership) resonates very clearly with what we are both trying to achieve.

“Our teams are excited to be working together and we can’t wait to showcase Bladnoch at our Annual Tasting on Monday 26th February.”

Bladnoch’s partnership with Enotria&Coe, established on 1st February 2024, follows the appointment of Bladnoch’s first brand ambassador.

Actor Mark Rannoch, whose stage and screen credits include the global hit TV series, Outlander, joined Bladnoch last month [January]. He made his debut appearance at Bladnoch’s inaugural Burns Supper and will help to promote the brand worldwide.

Bladnoch’s signature whisky Vinaya takes its name from the Sanskrit word for respect and gratitude, paying homage to the distillery’s founders, who paved the way for Bladnoch’s exciting new era.

The distillery’s core range also includes Liora, Samsara, Alinta, Bladnoch 11-Year-Old, Bladnoch 14-Year-Old, Bladnoch 19-Year-Old and Bladnoch 30-Year-Old.

With this exciting new era comes a pipeline of innovation from Dr Nick Savage including The Dragon Series, a collection of five exceptional single malt whiskies that celebrate the natural unpredictability and captivating beauty of the whisky making craft.

Hand-crafted from the pristine waters of the River Bladnoch, which flow alongside the distillery, Bladnoch whiskies are non-chill filtered to ensure the truest flavours shine through.

Join Enotria&Coe and Bladnoch on Monday 26th February to taste through the range at Enotria&Coe’s Annual Portfolio Tasting at The Brewery, London. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/enotriacoes-annual-portfolio-tasting-tickets-739428208677

For more information, visit https://bladnoch.com.