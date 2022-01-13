Buffalo Trace spendet 2022 Flaschen für Hilfsorganisationen weltweit

Die us-amerikanische Buffalo Trace Distillery hat sich eine interessante Idee einfallen lassen, um Charity-Organisationen weltweit zu unterstützen: Man spendet insgesamt 2022 Flaschen, die dann von den entsprechenden Organisationen versteigert werden können, um auf diese Weise Geld für ihre Zwecke einsammeln zu können. Insgesamt 2 Millionen Dollar sollen so eingenommen werden.

Die Idee ist nicht nur auf die USA beschränkt – es können sich Projekte aus der ganzen Welt dafür anmelden, also zum Beispiel auch aus Deutschland.

Die Liste der Flaschen, die für diese Aktion gespendet werden, liest sich recht interessant – es sind durch die Bank besondere Abfüllungen:

Fünf sechs Liter Flaschen des Old Fashned Copper Bourbon aus dem Jahr 1982, die als NFT veröffentlicht werden

300 Flaschen des Single Oak Project Bourbons zu je 375ml

Weller Vertical, bestehend aus Weller Special Reserve, Weller Antique 107, Weller 12 year old, Weller Full Proof, Weller Single Barrel und Weller Craft Your Perfect Bourbon

Blanton's Vertical mit Blanton's Original Single Barrel, Blanton's Gold und Blanton's Straight from the Barrel Bourbon

Flaschen aus der EH Taylor Jr. Collection (E.H. Taylor, Jr. 18 Year Marriage; E.H. Taylor, Jr. Amaranth; E.H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain; and E.H. Taylor, Jr. Warehouse C Bourbons).

viele weitere Whiskys

Organisationen können sich hier auf der Homepage der Buffalo Trace Distillery bewerben – dort findet man auch mehr Infos zu dieser Aktion.

Hier noch die englischsprachige Presseaussendung dazu:

Buffalo Trace Distillery is Welcoming 2022 by Donating 2022 Bottles Including its First NFT with Unique OFC Vintage 6 Liter Bottle

The Distillery Asks Nonprofits to Join in the Quest to Raise Over $2 Million This Year Globally

FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (Jan. 12, 2022) Buffalo Trace Distillery realizes so many charitable organizations across the world need assistance, so it has decided to help by donating 2,022 bottles of its finest whiskies in 2022 in hopes of raising record-breaking donations for nonprofits around the world.

While the Distillery has a robust database of charities, it would like to grow the potential range of recipients to impact more nonprofits. 501(c) (3) organizations and registered charities are encouraged to register for a chance to be awarded a bottle which the nonprofit can then use for fundraising. Buffalo Trace will take care of sending the bottle to the selected organization, the only thing asked in return is for the recipient to report back on how much money is raised.

Included in the offering of 2,022 bottles will be the world’s first six-liter bottle bourbon non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which contain bourbon distilled in 1982 in Buffalo Trace Distillery’s O.F.C. line.

Other bottles in the 2,022 lineup being donated for selected nonprofits to use for fundraising include:

300 375ml bottles of The Single Oak Project Bourbon, a very limited release from the most extensive bourbon experiment ever undertaken

Weller vertical consisting of Weller Special Reserve, Weller Antique 107, Weller 12 year old, Weller Full Proof, Weller Single Barrel and Weller Craft Your Perfect Bourbon (CYPB)

Blanton’s vertical with Blanton’s Original Single Barrel, Blanton’s Gold and Blanton’s Straight from the Barrel Bourbons

E.H. Taylor, Jr. special release collection consisting of E.H. Taylor, Jr. 18 Year Marriage; E.H. Taylor, Jr. Amaranth; E.H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain; and E.H. Taylor, Jr. Warehouse C Bourbons

Five bottles (each six liters in size) of the aforementioned O.F.C. Bourbon, distilled in 1982, available via NFT in mid-February, more details coming

And many more whiskies from the world’s most award-winning Distillery

“We really want to make an impact in 2022,” said Sara Saunders, vice president, bourbon, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “We’ve got a wonderful database so far of nonprofit organizations, but we encourage others from across the U.S. and the world to register their charitable organization, as we know the need is great. We’ve handpicked some of the best whiskies from across our portfolio, in hopes they garner top dollar for the recipients.”

Interested nonprofits can register their organization here. Buffalo Trace is looking for a diverse group of charities to donate to, comprised of various audiences, locations, and impact in the community. All entries must be received by March 31, 2022 for consideration; winning charities will be notified of their status by April 29, 2022. Bottles to selected recipients will begin shipping in May 2022 and recipients need to hold their event and report back their monies raised by Nov 30, 2022.

Buffalo Trace Distillery has a history of conducting similar fundraisers, but nothing of this magnitude. In 2019 it gave away nearly 400 bottles from its 6 Millionth Barrel, a milestone barrel commemorating the 6 millionth barrel produced since Prohibition. Those bottles raised over one million dollars for various charitable organizations. Similar offerings ran in 2016, with over a million dollars raised, and also in 2011.