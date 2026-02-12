Buffalo Trace und Musiker Chris Stapleton bringen Traveller Whiskey Full Proof auf den Markt

Er hatte einen Werbeauftritt während der Superbowl (wir berichteten hier): Der Traveller Whiskey von Buffalo Trace und Chris Stapleton. Dabei wurde auch angekündigt, dass es in dieser Woche eine Line Extension für den nur in den USA erhältlichen (und dort sehr beliebten) Whiskey geben wird.

Diese Line Extension ist nun vorgestellt worden: Der Traveller Whiskey Full Proof wird mit satten 60,5% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt (statt den 40% des normalen Whiskeys) und ist eine gemeinsame Schöpfung des Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley und des Musikers. In den USA wird sie 39,99 Dollar kosten und landesweit erhältlich sein

Dazu gibt es auch die nachfolgende englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

CHRIS STAPLETON AND BUFFALO TRACE MASTER DISTILLER HARLEN WHEATLEY INTRODUCE TRAVELLER WHISKEY FULL PROOF

The first line extension from the award-winning brand showcases how the artistry of American whiskey blending can create an approachable whiskey at any proof

FRANKFORT, Ky., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton today unveil Traveller Whiskey Full Proof, a bold evolution of the original Blend No. 40, and the award-winning brand’s first line extension since its January 2024 debut. Bottled at 121 proof, the new release is a testament to the art of American whiskey blending, delivering amplified intensity while preserving the balanced, ‚easy-sippin‘ versatility that defines Traveller’s signature style.

Much like making music, both Stapleton and Wheatley consider whiskey blending an art form – an intentional craft rooted in expertise, balance and creativity, where experimentation fuels inspiration. Curious how far Traveller’s signature 90 proof could be pushed without sacrificing its smooth, approachable character, the duo began exploring different blend adjustments and techniques. Guided by a shared commitment to quality, the breakthrough came during a backstage tasting, where Stapleton and his band unanimously agreed the selected higher-proof expression captured something special and needed to be bottled.

„Prior to collaborating with Harlen Wheatley and Buffalo Trace Distillery on Traveller Whiskey, I generally leaned toward higher-proof and barrel-strength bottles,“

Stapleton shares.

„Needless to say, when we decided to experiment with a higher-proof expression, I was excited to see where that could land. One night after a show, we had two potential Full Proof contenders backstage with the band and some friends. Everyone agreed 121 was the clear winner. It’s the same easy-to-drink DNA, just turned up a few notches. I think Traveller Whiskey Full Proof is one of those moments where more of a good thing is definitely a good thing.“

„Across our products, we like to experiment with proof as a way to bring out different flavor characteristics already present in the whiskey. When we started experimenting with proof in Traveller’s blended recipe, flavors and finishes came to the forefront that aren’t as apparent in the 90 proof blend. It’s remarkable how different the blended recipe responds to proof variation compared to our straight bourbons. We think where we’ve landed is a completely unique offering that every whiskey drinker should try.“ Harlen Wheatley, Master Distiller, Buffalo Trace Distillery

Proudly blended and bottled at the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery under Wheatley’s expert supervision, Traveller has quickly risen to be one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world, winning numerous top awards and expanding rapidly to global markets. In 2025, it became the „Official Whiskey of Major League Baseball“ and captured the attention of NASCAR fans worldwide when JR Motorsports’s Traveller Whiskey No. 40 Chevrolet, driven by Justin Allgaier, navigated a dramatic top 10 finish in the 2025 running of the DAYTONA 500 – a challenge they’ll attempt again in 2026. For those paying extra close attention, Traveller’s 121-proof release was quietly revealed in late January in a social media video featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer and JRM Co-Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr, Stapleton and Allgaier.

Traveller Full Proof delivers a rich, higher-impact expression with amplified notes of caramelized sugar, baking spice and toasted oak. Building on the smooth, approachable foundation of Blend No. 40, this 121-proof release opens up layers of flavors that bring added depth and length of finish. Highlighted in this version are flavors of vanilla, warm toffee, and dark fruit. The result is a whiskey that offers depth and complexity that will change expectations on what blended whiskey can achieve.

Initially launched as a limited release in February 2026, Traveller Full Proof is now available to retailers, bars and restaurants nationwide via Sazerac’s distributor network at a suggested retail price of $39.99 (750ml; local taxes and fees will vary).