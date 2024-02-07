Bulleit bringt Bulleit American Single Malt auf den Markt

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, die Bourbon-Marke von Diageo, bringt in den USA einen American Single Malt auf den Markt und folgt damit einem Trend, der in den Vereinigten Staaten schon seit einiger Zeit bemerkbar ist: sich mit dem Angebot auf diverse Whiskyformen zu diversifizieren. Mit dieser Abfüllung aus 100% gemälzter Gerste schafft man aber nicht „nur“ eine limitierte oder experimentelle Abfüllung, sondern sie wird eine permanente Erweiterung der Core Range – um knapp 60 Dollar pro 750ml-Flasche im US-Handel.

Dass er ein Standard wird, sollte auch ein gutes Zeichen dafür sein, dass es der Bulleit American Single Malt eventuell mit der Zeit auch über den großen Teich schaffen wird. Offiziell ist dazu aber noch nichts zu hören.

Mehr zu ihm in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey unveils Bulleit American Single Malt

With a recycled glass bottle, Bulleit American Single Malt pays homage to the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability

OUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is announcing its entry into the rapidly growing American Single Malt category with the launch of Bulleit American Single Malt; a new and permanent addition to its family of whiskeys.

Distilled with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and aged in charred new American white oak barrels, Bulleit American Single Malt is the latest demonstration of the brand’s commitment to pushing the frontier of whiskey by experimenting with aging, finishing, and flavor nuances.

Bulleit American Single Malt

Bulleit American Single Malt delivers notes of sweet vanilla and toasted oak on the nose. On the palate, it is light and fruity with hints of red fruit and pear. At 90 proof (45% ABV) the whiskey follows into a smooth finish of oaky caramel and subtle cocoa notes.

A passion for sustainability, innovation, and design

As a brand that relies on natural resources to produce quality whiskeys, Bulleit has a long-standing history of pioneering sustainability and creativity within its portfolio, reducing its carbon footprint, and investing in restoring the natural resources that go into its production and packaging. This ongoing commitment is brought to life through the design of its Bulleit American Single Malt bottle. Staying true to its iconic, award winning style, Bulleit American Single Malt showcases a sustainably minded evolution of Bulleit’s trademark bottle with a striking and unique green hue, crafted with post-consumer recycled glass.

Bulleit’s dedication to sustainability began In 2017 when it opened a state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY. It was designed with a focus on sustainable practices, including natural habitat protection, water conservation, and local ingredient sourcing. The bar at the distillery’s visitor experience is free from single-use plastics, and sources cocktail garnishes grown in the on-site garden.

After forging a partnership in 2020 with the nonprofit American Forests, Bulleit has committed to planting and restoring 2.5 million white oak trees by 2026. These trees will help replenish the natural white oak resource that is necessary for the creation of whiskey barrels, and will also help combat the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon, purifying air, and conserving water.

Later, in 2021, Bulleit began production at Diageo’s first carbon-neutral distillery, located in Lebanon, KY. Designed with sustainability at its core, the distillery operates using 100% renewable energy, and is built to ensure that fossil fuels are not used during production.

Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskies & Liqueurs at Diageo commented:

„Bulleit American Single Malt brings Bulleit’s restless innovation and passion for sustainability into this exciting new category that is set to make waves in the whiskey industry for years to come. With a 100% malted barley mash bill, and a striking green bottle created from post consumer recycled glass, this exceptional whiskey covers a lot of new ground for the brand. I believe we’ve succeeded in crafting a distinctive American Single Malt that whiskey lovers across the country will savor and enjoy.“

Bulleit American Single Malt is offered in a 750ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $59.99. It is available nationwide and at the Bulleit visitor experience in Shelbyville, KY.