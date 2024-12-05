Chivas Regal stellt als offizieller Teampartner der Scuderia Ferrari ihren Tifosi Tartan vor

Chivas Regal, seit kurzem offizieller Teampartner des Formel-1-Teams Scuderia Ferrari HP (wir berichteten), stellt heute in ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung ihren neuen Tifosi Tartan vor. Der Kilt wurde aus Chivas Regals eigenem Tartan mit einer Anspielung auf das Rot von Ferrari Rosso Corsa hergestellt. Die Unisex-Kilts sind vom erfahrenen Kiltmacher Kinloch Anderson handgefertigt und erscheinen in limitierter Auflage.

Wann eine begrenzte Anzahl der Kilts im „Tifosi Tartan“ für Fans weltweit erhältlich sein wird, wird auf den Kanälen von Chivas Regal zu erfahren sein.. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter @ChivasRegal auf Instagram oder auf Chivas.com, und selbstverständlich in der folgenden Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

FASHION MEETS FANDOM:

CHIVAS REGAL CELEBRATES ITS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUDERIA FERRARI HP WITH THE ‘TIFOSI TARTAN’ – A TRIBUTE TO THEIR PASSIONATE FANS

The limited-edition apparel has been revealed ahead of the final race of the Formula 1 season at a special event for Tifosi, hosted by Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc

THURSDAY 5TH DECEMBER, ABU DHABI: Straight off the starting grid from their new partnership announcement with Scuderia Ferrari HP last month, luxury Scotch whisky, Chivas Regal, has unveiled the ‘Tifosi Tartan’ in honour of the Scuderia Ferrari HP famously loyal fandom. The luxe limited-edition unisex kilts, hand-crafted by expert kiltmakers, Kinloch Anderson, were revealed today, ahead of the end of the Formula 1 season this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

CHIVAS REGAL CELEBRATES ITS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUDERIA FERRARI HP WITH THE ‘TIFOSI TARTAN’

The ‘Tifosi Tartan’ is the perfect blend of Chivas Regal’s Scottish heritage and is dedicated to an important part of Scuderia Ferrari HP’s legacy – its Tifosi. Created using Chivas Regal’s own tartan, and with a nod to the Ferrari Rosso Corsa red, the kilt is the ultimate symbol of celebration, expression and pride – what the Tifosi are known for around the world.

The two iconic brands recently announced Chivas Regal’s appointment as ‘Official Team Partner’ of Scuderia Ferrari HP in a new multi-year partnership that will offer fans a fresh perspective on the team, shining a light on life off-track, and celebrating the tenacious team spirit of the community at the heart of the sport.

Ahead of this year’s race finale, a special moment attended by Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc was held in Abu Dhabi to give back to some of those fans who have supported the team throughout the season.

Liv Blankson, Tifosi of Scuderia Ferrari HP commented:

„Representing countless fans who, like me, hold Scuderia Ferrari HP close to their hearts, I’m so excited to not only celebrate the partnership between the team and Chivas Regal, but also style and showcase the ‚Tifosi Tartan‘ with pride this weekend, as the race season concludes in Abu Dhabi. It truly embodies what both brands stand for – a shared spirit of passion, excellence, and camaraderie.”

Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, Chivas Regal, added:

“Tartan is such a rich part of Chivas Regal’s Scottish heritage and the ‘Tifosi Tartan’ is our tribute to Scuderia Ferrari HP’s dedicated fandom. We wanted to create something that both embodied our shared legacies of craft, innovation and luxury, as well as designing something special that the fans could wear with pride on race weekends. This is just the start of our journey together as we continue our commitment to collective success.”

Tifosi fans can keep an eye on Chivas Regal’s channels to find out when a limited number of the ‘Tifosi Tartan’ kilts will be dropping for fans worldwide. Find out more at @ChivasRegal on Instagram or visiting Chivas.com.