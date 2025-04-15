Neu: Midleton Very Rare Vintage 2025

Irish Distillers geben heute die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten Midleton Very Rare Vintage Abfüllung bekannt. Die 2025er Ausgabe ist ein Blended Irish Whiskey aus Single Pot Still und Single Grain Irish Whiskeys aus Midletons renommiertem A2 Warehouse. Für diesen Jahrgang wählte Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman drei Sorten Grain Whisky aus. Neben Midletons charakteristischem Grain Whisky fügte er einen 22 Jahre alten Select Batch Special Grain Whisky hinzu, der aus einer Maische aus Gerste und Gerstenmalz hergestellt und mit einem ebenso seltenen 21 Jahre alten Grain Whisky geblendet wurde. Midleton Very Rare Vintage 2025 zeichnet sich zudem durch einen erhöhten Pot Still-Anteil aus.

Kevin O’Gorman kommentierte die Markteinführung des Midleton Very Rare Vintage 2025 so:

“As we celebrate 200 years of whiskey making excellence at Midleton Distillery it is a true honour to craft a vintage that commemorates this remarkable legacy. Midleton Very Rare 2025 is a whiskey of depth and balance, meticulously composed from six distinct distillate styles, each representing generations of mastery, innovation, and dedication that have become synonymous with Midleton Very Rare. This milestone release not only pays tribute to the past but also looks to the future. As we honour this historic occasion, my team and I remain committed to laying down more extraordinary whiskeys that will continue to shape and inspire the Midleton Very Rare legacy for the next 200 years and beyond.”