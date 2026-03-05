Neu erschienen: Midleton Very Rare 2026 Vintage Irish Whiskey

Es ist die sechste Abfüllung der Serie unter Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman, und die 43. insgesamt: Der neue Midleton Very Rare 2026 Vintage Irish Whiskey wurde gestern von der Midleton Distillery vorgestellt.

Diesmal wurden für den Midleton Very Rare 2026 Vintage Irish Whiskey Single Pot Still und Single Grain Whiskeys ausgewählt, mit einer leichten Erhöhung der Anteile von Single Grain. Laut dem Team der Destillerie soll das eher aromatische als strukturelle Auswirkungen haben: man findet blumige Noten von Rosenblättern und Geranie, begleitet von sanften Kräutertönen. Die älteren Grains im Whiskey bringen dazu Lagen von Crème brûlée und Milchschokolade. Dazu sollen leichte Veränderungen in den Pot Still-Komponenten auch den zitronigen Geschmack leicht verstärken.

Hier die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

Nose: Vibrant and fresh citrus aromas of orange peel and lemon zest, accompanied by delicate hints of soft apricot and orchard fruits. These delectable fruit notes are closely followed by sweet tones akin to crème brûlée and toffee. The influence of the American oak enhances the overall structure and character of this aged and complex whiskey, intertwining effortlessly with the pot still spices and the grain whiskey’s floral influence of geraniums and fresh herbal notes.

Taste: A rich assortment of luscious and mouthwatering fruit notes at first, accentuated by the oak’s soft tannins and generous servings of vanilla and cinnamon. Notes of peeled ginger and lemon zest create a fresh and crisp dynamic that complements the indulgent tones of butterscotch and toffee, while the quintessential mouth‑coating nature of the pot still character remains constant throughout.

Finish: The pot still spices are the first to slowly fade, leaving the rich infusion of fruits and oak to linger until the very end. This intricate combination of pot still and grain whiskeys aged in seasoned oak creates a harmonious marriage that showcases the very best of Midleton.

Den neuen Midleton Very Rare 2026 Vintage Irish Whiskey findet man ab sofort im Global TRavel Retail und in den Brand Homes von Irish Distillers – ab April soll er auch in ausgewählten europäischen Märkten und den USA erhältlich sein. Der Preis liegt bei 240 Euro.