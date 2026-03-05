Neu aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery: The Chinkapin

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery hat die dritte Core Expression der Inseldestillerie vorgestellt: Der neue The Chinkapin gesellt sich zum The Draam und zum Dùn Cana und wird eine permanente Abfüllung.
Über die neue Abfüllung schreibt man auf der Webseite:
The Chinkapin has landed, our third core Isle of Raasay Single Malt Whisky, 50.2% ABV, natural colour, non-chill filtered. Peated and unpeated spirit crafted with 100% Scottish barley are matured, separately, in fresh and refill Chinkapin oak casks, and married together to create our signature lightly peated style of whisky.
Chinkapin Oak is an oak species from North America, not vastly used in the whisky industry. We like to think of it as our Raasay superpower. These casks have a high toast and heavy char and bring a delicious barbecue flavour to our lighly peated whisky.
This single malt whisky had been fully matured in Chinkapin oak casks, is an industry first – as far as we know!
Zum Release hat man auch ein kurzes Video veröffentlicht, das sie hier oder auf Youtube sehen können:
Momentan gibt es diese Abfüllung nur online in UK, aber die Distributionspartner der Brennerei (in Deutschland ist das Kirsch Import) werden den neuen Raasay The Chinkapin „in den nächsten Wochen“ auch in die eigenen Märkte bringen.
Bis dahin sollte das Fact Sheet für Batch C-01.1.1. ausreichend Informationen über den bald erhältlichen Whisky geben:
Isle of Raasay Distillery single malt Scotch whisky, The Chinkapin has been fully matured in rare Chinkpin oak casks. 50.2% abv, natural colour, non-chill filtered – 1 x 70cl
- ABV: 50.2%
- Peat Level: Barley 48-52ppm | Residual in Bottle 6-11 ppm
- Presentation: Natural colour, non-chill filtered
- Cask Types:Quercus muehlenbergii (Chinkapin Oak) ASB
- Spirit Types: Peated and Unpeated spirit
- Barley Variety: Laureate + Diablo
- Yeast Type: Distilamax MW
- Water Source: 60 metre well on site
- Fermentation Time: 3 and 5 day fermentations
- Spirit Cut Point: 75% – 67% and 75% – 65%
- Cask Filling Strength: 63.5%
- Distillation Date of Youngest Spirit: 10/11/2022
- Distillation Date of Oldest Spirit: 26/04/2021
- Vatting: 20/01/2026
- Bottling: February 2026
- Maturation & Bottling: Isle of Raasay Distillery
- Number of Bottles: Approximately 10,000
Tasting Notes:
- Lightly peated – wood smoke
- Sweet – Maple Syrup
- Rich Barbecue Notes
- Citrus – Bright Lime
- Savoury Spice