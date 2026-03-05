Neu aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery: The Chinkapin

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery hat die dritte Core Expression der Inseldestillerie vorgestellt: Der neue The Chinkapin gesellt sich zum The Draam und zum Dùn Cana und wird eine permanente Abfüllung.

Über die neue Abfüllung schreibt man auf der Webseite:

The Chinkapin has landed, our third core Isle of Raasay Single Malt Whisky, 50.2% ABV, natural colour, non-chill filtered. Peated and unpeated spirit crafted with 100% Scottish barley are matured, separately, in fresh and refill Chinkapin oak casks, and married together to create our signature lightly peated style of whisky.

Chinkapin Oak is an oak species from North America, not vastly used in the whisky industry. We like to think of it as our Raasay superpower. These casks have a high toast and heavy char and bring a delicious barbecue flavour to our lighly peated whisky.

This single malt whisky had been fully matured in Chinkapin oak casks, is an industry first – as far as we know!