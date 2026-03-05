Woodford Reserve veröffentlicht 2026 Kentucky Derby Bottle

Es ist wieder soweit: Im Vorfeld des jährlichen Kentucky Derby, hat Woodford Reserve, seit über 25 Jahren Sponsor des Pferderennens, die neue Kentucky Derby Bottle vorgestellt. Diesmal wurde sie von der in Chicago lebenden und ursprünglich aus England stammenden Künstlerin Anna Murphy gestaltet. Ihr Werk, das das Etikett des Bourbons ziert, nennt sich „Dress to Impress, 152“ – in Anlehnung an das 152. Derby.

Der Whisky kostet in den USA 50 Dollar, und das Special Bottling wird noch im März wieder weltweit erscheinen – Sammler bei uns werden daher wohl wieder auf ihre Kosten kommen.

Hier die Presseaussendung der Brennerei in Versailles, Kentucky:

Woodford Reserve Releases 2026 Kentucky Derby Bottle

VERSAILLES, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Woodford Reserve®, the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby®, continues a tradition more than 25 years in the making with the release of its 2026 commemorative Derby bottle — a celebration of ‚The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®.

This year’s bottle features original artwork by Anna Murphy, a Chicago artist known for her signature ‚blue and white‘ porcelain-inspired style.

Her artwork – “Dress to Impress, 152” – is a radiant tribute to Derby fashion, where bold style, timeless tradition, and the spirit of celebration come to life. The artwork also features the Derby’s iconic red roses and other symbolic florals, including speedwell, historically gifted for protection during travel.

Originally from England, Murphy moved to Kentucky at age 12 and earned a BFA in Painting from the University of Louisville in 2011. She bridges fine art and street art, translating the intricate detail of her traditional oil-painting practice into large-scale public murals.

“Dress to Impress, 152 is a radiant tribute to Derby fashion, where bold style, timeless tradition, and the spirit of celebration come to life. At the heart of my work is a simple mission: to create beauty that leaves people feeling uplifted and carrying a little more wonder into the world.” Anna Murphy

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the one-liter bottle is $50 and is available for purchase globally starting in March. It is also available at Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Woodford Reserve’s Derby bottle has been an annual collector’s item anticipated by bourbon and racing fans since 1999.

For more information, visit www.WoodfordReserve.com.