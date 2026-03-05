Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Limited Edition Whiskey 2026 für März in F1 Grand Prix Märkten angekündigt (mit Video)

Auch in diesem Jahr wird es wieder einen Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Limited Edition Whiskey geben – so die Information auf der offiziellen Webseite. Es ist bereits die vierte Ausgabe in der Partnerschaft mit McLaren – und in diesem Jahr auch historisch etwas Besonderes, da McLaren die eintausendste Teilnahme an einem Formel 1 Grand Prix feiern wird.

Man schreibt dazu auf der Webseite:

For decades, both Jack Daniel’s and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team have proudly preserved a perfect blend of heritage, innovation, and high performance. 2026 celebrates the year of McLaren’s 1000th Formula 1® Grand Prix and the 160th anniversary of the Jack Daniel Distillery, two milestones that mark an enduring legacy and a shared vision that unites them in the pursuit of possibility.

This year’s release features a striking new design inspired by the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s® 1,000th Grand Prix campaign.