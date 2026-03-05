Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Limited Edition Whiskey 2026 für März in F1 Grand Prix Märkten angekündigt (mit Video)

Auch in diesem Jahr wird es wieder einen Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Limited Edition Whiskey geben – so die Information auf der offiziellen Webseite. Es ist bereits die vierte Ausgabe in der Partnerschaft mit McLaren – und in diesem Jahr auch historisch etwas Besonderes, da McLaren die eintausendste Teilnahme an einem Formel 1 Grand Prix feiern wird.
Man schreibt dazu auf der Webseite:
For decades, both Jack Daniel’s and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team have proudly preserved a perfect blend of heritage, innovation, and high performance. 2026 celebrates the year of McLaren’s 1000th Formula 1® Grand Prix and the 160th anniversary of the Jack Daniel Distillery, two milestones that mark an enduring legacy and a shared vision that unites them in the pursuit of possibility.
This year’s release features a striking new design inspired by the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s® 1,000th Grand Prix campaign.
Man bemerkt, dass man das Design des Etiketts angepasst hat, dennoch aber den speziellen Look beibehält.
Von der Flasche wird es eine Ausführung mit 1l in ausgesuchten Märkten der USA geben, und in den Veranstaltungsorten/ländern der F1-Rennen jeweils eine 1l und 700ml-Flasche.
Die Ausgabe stellt man auch mit einem kleinen Video auf Youtube vor:
Hier noch die knappen Tasting Notes:
AROMA – Caramel with mild hints of banana
TASTE – A medium-bodied blend of balanced caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak notes
FINISH – Creamy, lingering finish