Isle of Raasay Distillery bringt Marsala Cask Limited Release – in neuem Design

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery veröffentlicht eine neue Abfüllung, und zwar einen Whisky aus einem Fasstyp, der das erste Mal auf der Insel verwendet wurde: Der Isle Of Raasay Marsala Cask Limited Release stammt aus sizilianischen Marsala-Weinfässern, und zwar als Vollreifung. Die Barriques stammen dabei aus dem Weingut Franzitta und enthielten Vergine Marsalawein, bevor sie für den Whisky verwendet wurden.

Präsentiert wird der Whisky in einem neuen Flaschendesign, das die einzigartige Landschaft von Raasay widerspiegeln soll.

Wie immer ist die Isle of Raasay Distillery sehr offen im Umgang mit den Daten zum Whisky (was man durchaus als Qualitätsmerkmal werten darf), und bei diesem sind es in der Aufzählung folgende Fakten:

Die Tasting Notes zu ihm in der Originalfassung und dazu ein Kommentar von Master Distiller und Mitbegründer Alasdair Day:

Nose: Grape must, sweet, slight sharpness, parma violets

Palate: Stewed apples, ginger, maple syrup, sweet pear, balsamic vinegar

Finish: Long and lingering smoke

“Marsala Vergine casks, particularly from a historic producer like Frazzitta, are rare in the whisky industry, and have brought an exceptional depth of flavour to our Raasay spirit. The casks we’ve used to mature our whisky have been seasoned with the bone dry Marsala wine for up to 30 years. It’s one of the most distinctive cask maturations we’ve ever released, elegant and assertive all at once.”