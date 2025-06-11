Maclean Foundation bringt Charity Bottling aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery

Nach der Adnamurchan– und der Glen Scotia-Abfüllung ist dies nun das dritte Bottling der Maclean Foundation, gegründet von Charlie Maclean und seinen Söhnen Ewan, Jamie und Lachlan Maclean (die momentan – ebenfalls für den guten Zweck der Foundation – 9000 Meilen über den Pazifik rudern): Ein fünf Jahre alter Whisky aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery, limitiert auf 246 Flaschen und exklusiv bei Royal Mile Whiskies. Dort kostet die Flasche 115 Pfund. Das Fass dafür hat Whisky-Legende Charlie Maclean selbst ausgesucht.
Der Whisky ist mit ungetorftem Spirit und Wasser aus der inseleigenen Wasserquelle „Well of the Pale Cow“ gemacht.
Charlie sagt zur Zusammenarbeit mit der Isle of Raasay Distillery:
“This partnership [with Isle of Raasay] is rooted in gratitude – to the industry that’s given me so much, and to a place with poetry and purpose in its bones.
“The island, the spirit, and the generosity of this cask reflect everything we hope to do – to connect people through whisky and turn drams into lasting positive impact.”
Und zum Geschmack:
“It’s a sensory time capsule. The smell of sphagnum moss, dry peat hags and distant sea mingling with mellow, savoury notes of the whisky. The taste is bracingly salty with a long, spicy finish to warm the heart.”
Die Maclean Foundation hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, für Menschen auf Madagaskar sauberes Trinkwasser zur Verfügung zu stellen – und zwar durch das Bohren von Brunnen, das pro Bohnung etwa 6000 Pfund kostet und dabei für 200 Menschen bis zu 100 Jahre lang die Trinkwasserversorgung sichert.
Ein Statement von Alasdair Day, Mitbegründer der Isle of Raasay Distillery:
“We’re honoured to collaborate with The Maclean Foundation, whose work is transforming lives by providing something as fundamental as clean water. That mission resonates deeply with us at Raasay, where water is at the core of our whisky-making, it imparts a purity and mineral richness that shapes every drop of our spirit.
“Matured in a bold, characterful chinkapin virgin oak cask, this whisky captures the essence of our island and process, and we’re proud that it will help bring lasting impact far beyond our shores.”