Maclean Foundation bringt Charity Bottling aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery

Nach der Adnamurchan– und der Glen Scotia-Abfüllung ist dies nun das dritte Bottling der Maclean Foundation, gegründet von Charlie Maclean und seinen Söhnen Ewan, Jamie und Lachlan Maclean (die momentan – ebenfalls für den guten Zweck der Foundation – 9000 Meilen über den Pazifik rudern): Ein fünf Jahre alter Whisky aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery, limitiert auf 246 Flaschen und exklusiv bei Royal Mile Whiskies. Dort kostet die Flasche 115 Pfund. Das Fass dafür hat Whisky-Legende Charlie Maclean selbst ausgesucht.

Der Whisky ist mit ungetorftem Spirit und Wasser aus der inseleigenen Wasserquelle „Well of the Pale Cow“ gemacht.

Charlie sagt zur Zusammenarbeit mit der Isle of Raasay Distillery:

“This partnership [with Isle of Raasay] is rooted in gratitude – to the industry that’s given me so much, and to a place with poetry and purpose in its bones.

“The island, the spirit, and the generosity of this cask reflect everything we hope to do – to connect people through whisky and turn drams into lasting positive impact.”