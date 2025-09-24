Rare Whisky Tasting zum 200-jährigen Jubiläum der Port Ellen distillery für einen guten Zweck

Eine einmaligen Verkostung zum 200-jährigen Jubiläum der Brennerei Port Ellen wird am Mittwoch, dem 19. November 2025, an einem geheimen Ort in Edinburgh stattfinden. Nur 15 Plätze sind verfügbar, diese werden unter denen verlost, deren Spende von mindestens £50 über das offizielle Teilnahmeformular bis zum 30. September an die MacLean Foundation (wir berichteten über sie mehrmals) eingegangen sind. Und nur diese Gewinner werden den Ort des Events erfahren.

Die Moderatoren des Events sind Whisky-Spezialist Fraser Campbell und als Special Guest der Whisky-Autor Dave Broom, der durch die Geschichte und dem Erbe von Port Ellen führt. Highlight des Abends ist die Verkostung des legendäre Port Ellen First Release (2001).

Mehr Details und Einzelheiten erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

RARE WHISKY TASTING AUCTION IN EDINBURGH SUPPORTS MACLEAN FOUNDATION

Edinburgh, September 2025; Whisky enthusiasts are being offered the chance to attend a once-in-a-lifetime tasting to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the iconic Port Ellen distillery, while raising donations for the MacLean Brothers – Rowing for Clean Water.

Only 15 places are available through an online auction. To enter the ticket auction, all donations must be made by September 30th, with the 15 winners being notified by October 7th. Guests can follow the official link to make their donation and secure their chance to attend.

The centrepiece of the evening will be the legendary Port Ellen First Release (2001) – 1979, 22 Years Old, one of the rarest and most sought-after Islay whiskies ever bottled. Guests will enjoy this extraordinary dram in the company of whisky specialist, Fraser Campbell and internationally acclaimed whisky writer Dave Broom, who will guide them through the story and legacy of Port Ellen.

To add to the experience, guests will also be welcomed with specially crafted Fever-Tree highballs on arrival.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, at a secret Edinburgh venue, revealed only to the top 15 successful donors.

A Rare Celebration with a Greater Cause

This exclusive tasting marks two centuries since Port Ellen first opened its doors in 1825. After being shuttered for four decades, the distillery is making its triumphant return to production in its 200th year – an occasion worthy of raising a very special glass.

But beyond the whisky, the evening has a deeper purpose: raising vital funds for the MacLean Foundation, founded after the MacLean Brothers’ extraordinary 9,000-mile unsupported row across the Pacific Ocean. To date, the foundation has already raised over £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar, transforming the lives of thousands of people.

Whisky Specialist Fraser Campbell said:

“This is a celebration of journeys and overcoming the odds to bring people together. With a nod to the iconic Port Ellen distillery, making its triumphant return to whisky production after being shuttered for four decades as it celebrates its 200th year. And of course raising a cheers and a very special dram to the Maclean Brothers’ inspirational success, rowing 9,000 miles unsupported across the Pacific Ocean to raise essential funds for clean water in Madagascar. The only way to celebrate the triumphs of both properly, is by opening a very rare Port Ellen bottling so that a select few can enjoy it while we raise funds to contribute to the MacLean Foundation’s incredible endeavours.”

How to Enter

Donate £50 or more to the MacLean Foundation via the official entry form

to the MacLean Foundation via the official entry form The 15 highest verified donations by September 30th will secure seats

by will secure seats Winners will be contacted directly with full event details via email by October 7th

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 19th, 2025

Wednesday, November 19th, 2025 Time: 8:00pm – 10:00pm

8:00pm – 10:00pm Location: Secret Edinburgh venue (to be revealed to winners)

Secret Edinburgh venue (to be revealed to winners) Hosts: Whisky Specialist Fraser Campbell & Dave Broom

This once-in-a-lifetime celebration in Edinburgh of Port Ellen’s 200th anniversary will raise vital funds for the MacLean Foundation – Rowing for Clean Water, uniting whisky lovers to share a rare dram while supporting clean water projects worldwide.

Supporters can confirm their place at this exclusive evening by making a donation online via the link provided.