„One for the Road“ bietet Whisky-Erlebnisse mit Chauffeur und persönlicher Begleitung

Gemeinsam mit dem aus der Speyside stammenden Whisky-Experten Fraser Campbell bietet Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire, gegründet von Macaulay Middleton, Gruppen, die Schottland besuchen, maßgeschneiderte Reisen durch Schottlands bekannteste Whisky-Regionen, Landschaften und Destillerien. Jede Reiseroute wird individuell auf die Interessen, den Geschmack und die Vorlieben der jeweiligen Gruppe zugeschnitten. „One for the Road“ kombiniert, wie sie in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung schreiben, malerische Strecken, Brennereibesuche und private Whisky-Tastings an unvergesslichen Orten.

Das Angebot von „One for the Road“ umfasst Tagesausflüge mit Whisky-Tasting, Tagesausflüge mit Whisky-Erlebnis sowie auch mehrtägige Ausflüge & Whisky-Erlebnis. Mehr Einzelheiten und Details zu „One for the Road“ finden Sie im Internet unter www.macaulayschauffeur.co.uk , und www.fraser-campbell.co.uk als auch hier. Und selbstverständlich in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ABERDEEN ENTREPRENEURS JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH LUXURY CHAUFFEUR & WHISKY EXPERIENCES COLLABORATION

One for the Road combines first-class private travel with expert-led whisky tastings & experiences across Scotland.

Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday 26th January 2026

Aberdeen-based chauffeur company, Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire, has partnered with Speyside-born whisky specialist Fraser Campbell to launch One for the Road, a collaboration that offers first class private travel for groups visiting Scotland, combined with personalised whisky tastings & experiences throughout the entire journey.

The new partnership allows clients and guests who book a private vehicle with Macauly’s Private Chauffeur Hire for a day or more, to have Campbell join them during the journey to share Scotland’s best whiskies, combined with it’s stories, insights and history, adding an extra dimension to create a very memorable experience.

Founded by Macaulay Middleton, Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional private chauffeur services for local & international guests, corporate clients, and luxury travellers visiting Scotland. Middleton launched the company in 2022 from his home in Aberdeen, with a focus on professionalism, comfort, and personalised chauffeur services. His company also caters to a wide range of occasions, including weddings, private parties, and also corporate events. Partnering with Campbell adds a unique whisky perspective to Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire.

Campbell, who was born and raised in Speyside and is now based in Aberdeen, brings over 27 years of experience across hospitality, whisky, events, and international brand ambassadorship. His career includes managing award-winning cocktail bars around the world & hosting whisky tastings & events in over forty countries as the Global Whisky Ambassador for Dewar’s Blended Scotch. Campbell has recently launched his own business creating & hosting whisky tastings, events & experiences all over Scotland, as well as providing consultancy services to businesses and brands, and has most recently launched his brand new educational video series; Whisky Bytes.

One For The Road offers a range of chauffeur-led & personally hosted whisky experiences, from single-day trips with bespoke tastings to immersive multi-day whisky journeys across Scotland. Each itinerary is designed to suit each group’s interests, tastes, and preferences, combining scenic routes, distillery visits, and private whisky tastings in memorable locations.

“Creating memorable journeys has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Middleton. “By partnering with Fraser, we’re able to offer something truly special – a luxury Scottish travel experience that combine our first-class chauffeur services with Scotland’s finest whiskies, history and experiences, all delivered with the personal attention and care that our clients have come to enjoy and expect.”

Campbell added:

“Over the past decade, Scotland has really upped its game when it comes to experiencing whisky. From the Michelin star restaurant at The Glenturret in Crieff, to the ÖÖD Houses at Arbikie Distillery, the expectation from guests visiting Scotland looking for a unique experience to go with their delicious drams has vastly increased. One for the Road will create the perfect whisky travel experience that will showcase the best of what Scotland has to offer, through the lens of the outstanding chauffeur services that Macaulay has created, combined with my love of sharing the best of Scotland’s whisky & it’s culture with people from all over the world.”

Available packages for One for the Road include:

Day Trip & Whisky Tasting – A full-day with Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire featuring a one hour private whisky tasting featuring five hand-picked Scotch whiskies customised to the groups taste and preferences, hosted at a select location by Fraser Campbell.

Day Trip & Whisky Experience – A full-day immersive journey around Scotland with Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire, with distillery visits, scenic whisky tastings, and immersive story telling and whisky insights from Fraser Campbell as he accompanies the journey thought the day.

Multi-Day Trip & Whisky Experience – A fully bespoke multi-day tour with a carefully crafted whisky itinerary from Macaulay’s Private Chauffeur Hire & Fraser Campbell. Combining Scotland’s greatest landscapes with luxury comfort, with access to exclusive distillery features, enjoyment of cultural locales with top tier whiskies in hand, and in depth story telling and knowledge from your hosts.

One for the Road is designed to accommodate local & international groups of up to six per journey, luxury travellers, corporate clients, whisky enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a unique, premium way to experience Scotland’s rich whisky heritage & scenery without the added logistical responsibilities of driving or route planning.

Prices available upon request. For enquiries and bookings, visit: macaulayschauffeur.co.uk/contact Fraser Campbell – Whisky Tastings & Experiences https://www.fraser-campbell.co.uk

About One For the Road

One for the Road is a luxury private chauffeur & whisky experience service based out of Aberdeen, Scotland. The service combines first-class chauffeur travel with expert-led whisky tastings & experiences, offering bespoke journeys across Scotland’s most iconic whisky regions, landscapes, and distilleries.