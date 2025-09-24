Tomintoul Distillery feiert im Jahr 2025 zwei wichtige Meilensteine

Zwei Jubiläen kann die Speyside-Destillerie Tomintoul in diesem Jahr feiern. 1965 startete die Brennerei mit ihrer Herstellung von Single Malt, somit jährt sich dieser beginn der Whisky-Produktion 2025 zum sechzigsten Mal. Und im August 2000 erwarben die Angus Dundee Distillers die Tomintoul Distillery von Whyte & Mackay.

Zwei Mitglieder der aktuellen Belegschaft – Neil Robertson, blend centre supervisor und Andrew Lawson, head warehouseman – gehörten bereits vor der Übernahme durch Angus Dundee Distillers im Jahr 2000 zum Tomintoul-Team. In einer kleinen feierlichen Zeremonie stoßen sie gemeinsam mit Robert Fleming, distilleries director und master distiller, sowie Nikki Brand, stellvertretende Assistentin des distilleries director, mit einem Dram an auf die Vergangenheit und die Zukunft an. Und dies tun sie neben dem ersten Fass, dass unter der neuen Leitung der Angus Dundee Distillers am 14. August 2000 befüllt, jedoch noch nicht abgefüllt wurde.

Mehr zur Tomintoul Distillery und ihren diesjährigen Jubiläen in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Tomintoul Distillery marks 60 years with team spirit spanning generations

Speyside single malt distillery, Tomintoul, is raising a toast to two major milestones in 2025: 60 years since it first began crafting its signature single malt, and 25 years under the stewardship of Angus Dundee Distillers.

At the core of its story are the people who have made Tomintoul what it is today. Four members of the original distillery team are still shaping its success today – Neil Robertson, blend centre supervisor and Andrew Lawson, head warehouseman, who were both part of the team before Angus Dundee Distillers took ownership in 2000, alongside Robert Fleming, distilleries director and master distiller, and Nikki Brand, PA to the distilleries director. Together, their decades of service embody the loyalty, craftsmanship and community spirit that define Tomintoul and offer a living bridge between its proud past and bright future.

Angus Dundee Distillers purchased Tomintoul Distillery from Whyte & Mackay in August 2000. Just days later, the very first cask under new ownership was filled – a moment witnessed and signed by key members of the team, including fourth-generation distiller Robert Fleming, who has gone on to lead the distillery and help build Tomintoul’s international reputation.

To commemorate these special anniversaries, members of the distillery team gathered to enjoy a dram of Tomintoul Single Malt in the warehouse, next to the very first cask.

Master distiller Robert Fleming, who last year celebrated his own career milestone with a remarkable five decades in the Scotch whisky industry, said:

“Reaching our 60th anniversary is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone who’s been part of Tomintoul’s journey. From the heart of Speyside, we’ve shared our whisky with the world, and this milestone is a moment to raise a glass to that achievement – and everything still to come. “Tomintoul has always been about more than just great whisky – it’s about the people who make it. To have Neil, Andrew, Nikki and myself still here 25 years on says everything about the pride and commitment of the team. This is as much a celebration of them, and of our community, as it is of the whisky itself.”

Tomintoul is known as an exceptionally smooth and complex handcrafted whisky thanks to the natural environment surrounding the distillery – from the fresh mountain air of the Cairngorms National Park to the soft, pure water from the Ballantruan Spring.

Earlier this year, its award-winning Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish launched in over 60 Tesco stores across the country, offering whisky lovers and those new to the category the opportunity to experience the depth and indulgent flavours that make Tomintoul so special.

The distillery also reinforced its community roots by pledging its continued support for the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, entering its second year as the official spirits partner of the voluntary emergency service.

Robert added: “From its beginnings in 1965 to its global reputation today, Tomintoul remains a distillery built on people, place and passion – and the next chapter looks just as promising.”

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more.