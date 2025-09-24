The London Distillery Company präsentiert Embarque

Ende Mai stellten wir Ihnen mit Renascene – The Revival Release der neu aktivierten der The London Distillery Company vor. Dieser Abfüllung folgt mit Embarque jetzt die zweite. Der Sherry-betonte Single Malt ist eine Hommage an Londons historische Docks und den jahrhundertealten Handel, der Fässer von spanischen Bodegas in die Stadt transportierte.

Der neue London Single Malt reifte zunächst in refill barrels. Eine weitere Reifung fand danach in First-Fill-Oloroso-Sherryfässern der Bodegas Barbadillo statt. Diese seasoned casks verliehen, wie die Brennerei es formuliert, dem traditionellen, Getreide-betonten Whisky der The London Distillery Company eine bemerkenswerte Tiefe und oxidative Komplexität.

Matt McKay, Geschäftsführer und Whiskyhersteller von TLDC, sagte zur Veröffentlichung:

“Embarque represents a deliberate step in how we’re building The London Distillery Company’s whisky profile. By selecting refill casks for the primary maturation, we preserved the clarity of our heritage grain spirit, and the finishing period in first-fill oloroso sherry casks from Barbadillo has added structure, weight, and oxidative richness without masking the underlying DNA of the whisky. This release demonstrates our commitment to combining precision cask management with respect for the traditions that underpinned the creation of the original TLDC spirit, Spanish coopering, and the pivotal role the London docks once played in bringing these worlds together.”

Tasting Notes

Nose: Plump red berries and burnt orange segments give way to cinder toffee, and decadent chocolate, whilst spiced molasses join rose hips and a dusting of cinnamon powder.

Palate: A rich and textural mouthfeel with viscous hedgerow berries sitting alongside orange cordial, cocoa nibs and toasted oak. The development offers indulgent fruitcake tempered by the addition of baking spices.

Finish: A persistent finish of warming cinnamon and fading red and black berries.

Embarque erscheint am Freitag, den 3. Oktober, zu einem UVP von £89.95 (dies wären etwa 105 €), und ist direkt auf der Website der London Distillery Company erhältlich. Besucher der The Whisky Show (3.–5. Oktober in London) dürfen den neuen Whisky als Erste verkosten. Außerdem haben sie die Möglichkeit, ihn direkt im Show-Shop vor Ort zu erwerben.