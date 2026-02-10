The London Distillery Company präsentiert den ersten zehnjährigen Single Malt der Stadt

Einen weiteren wichtigen Meilenstein für die Renaissance des modernen Whiskys in der Hauptstadt Groß-Britanniens kündigt die The London Distillery Company an. Ab Freitag, dem 27. Februar, ist London’s erste 10 Jahre alter Single Malt Whisky über londondistillery.co.uk zum empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £89,95 erhältlich.
Für The London Distillery Company – Ten Times Around the Sun, so der Name dieser Abfüllung, füllte die Brennerei das single ex-Bourbon cask mit der Bezeichung barrel No. 007 ab. Sie befüllte es am 20. Oktober 2015 mit ihrem Spirit, für den sie Quench-Frühlingsgerste verwendete.
Der nicht kühlgefilterte und in natürlicher Farbe abgefüllte Whisky ist so beschrieben:
The London Distillery Company – Ten Times Around the Sun is said to deliver aromas of tinned peaches, sliced mango, soft nougat, earthy dunnage floors and dusty oak spices on the nose. The palate follows with notes of syrupy sweetness, spiced tinned fruits, milk chocolate and creamy cereal, adding depth and texture, while cask-driven pepperiness provides warmth and lift.