The London Distillery Company präsentiert den ersten zehnjährigen Single Malt der Stadt

Einen weiteren wichtigen Meilenstein für die Renaissance des modernen Whiskys in der Hauptstadt Groß-Britanniens kündigt die The London Distillery Company an. Ab Freitag, dem 27. Februar, ist London’s erste 10 Jahre alter Single Malt Whisky über londondistillery.co.uk zum empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £89,95 erhältlich.

Für The London Distillery Company – Ten Times Around the Sun, so der Name dieser Abfüllung, füllte die Brennerei das single ex-Bourbon cask mit der Bezeichung barrel No. 007 ab. Sie befüllte es am 20. Oktober 2015 mit ihrem Spirit, für den sie Quench-Frühlingsgerste verwendete.

Der nicht kühlgefilterte und in natürlicher Farbe abgefüllte Whisky ist so beschrieben: