Ab 6. Juni: Der erste Whisky der neuen The London Distillery Company: Renascene – The Revival Release

2011 gegründet und 2020 in die Insolvenz gerutscht – das ist die kurze und nicht besonders erfolgreiche Geschichte der The London Distillery Company. 2023 wurde sie dann von Gleann Mòr Spirits gekauft und Ende 2024 wurde Matt McKay als managing director des Unternehmens eingesetzt (wir berichteten hier darüber).

Jetzt bringt man den ersten Whisky der neubelebten Destillerie auf den Markt: Renascene – The Revival Release ist eine Abfüllung aus den Fässern der Destillerie vor 2020. Für sie wurde Plumage Archer Barley verwendet – eine Sorte, die vor allem in der Whiskyproduktion des beginnenden 20. Jahrhunderts beliebt war.

Matt McKay sagte dazu:

The London Distillery Company was ahead of its time – championing heritage, small-batch production long before the wider market was ready to embrace those values.

Today, that vision aligns perfectly with the evolving tastes of modern drinkers. Renascence represents not just a new bottling from the company, but a rekindling of the distillery’s original, creative vision.

It’s a privilege to carry that legacy forward and to shape the next chapter of TLDC. While we currently operate as a distillery without walls, our ambition is clear: to return to our roots in distilling and re-establish ourselves as a creative force in English whisky