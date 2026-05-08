Isle of Raasay Distillery veröffentlicht Hungarian Oak Limited Release

Zum dritten Mal nach 2024 und 2025 gibt es von der Isle of Raasay Distillery eine neue Abfüllung in der Oak Species Maturation Series: Der Raasay Single Malt Hungarian Oak Limited Release, abgefüllt mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke, erscheint in einer Auflage von 8000 Flaschen weltweit und wird wohl auch relativ bald in Deutschland verfübar sein.

Die Destillerie schreibt dazu:

Our Oak Species Maturation Series is back for a third year , this time putting the spotlight onto Quercus petraea from the Zemplén Mountains region in Hungary. In true Isle of Raasay Distillery style, we have used a combination of both our peated and unpeated Raasay spirit, which has been matured seperately in the cask type, then married together for a perfectly complex lightly peated taste.

What makes this release different to its predecessors is not only the species of oak used, but the fact the spirit has been fully matured in ex Oloroso sherry casks, rather than virgin oak.

This choice allows the inherent spiciness of the Hungarian Oak to be softened and enriched by the deep, dried-fruit profile of the Oloroso. With only 8000 bottles available worldwide, this Limited Release won’t be around for long!