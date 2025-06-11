The Macallan: Das neue Design für die Timeless Collections soll Tradition und Zukunft der Marke verbinden

Schon vor einer Woche konnten wir für Sie die Designänderungen bei The Macallan für ihre Double Cask, Sherry Oak und Colour Collection Bottlings kurz vorstellen. Heute bringen wir die Infos dazu direkt aus der englischsprachigen PR-Aussendung der Brennerei, die nochmals detaillierter auf die genauen Änderungen und die Überlegungen dahinter eingeht:

The Macallan Reimagines Packaging for Timeless Collections

New design inspired by The Macallan Estate and crafted to reflect the legacy and future of the brand

The Macallan, renowned for its extraordinary single malt Scotch whiskies, has unveiled a striking new visual identity for its Timeless Collections: Double Cask, Sherry Oak, and Colour Collection. Blending 200 years of heritage with a forward-looking vision, the refreshed packaging reflects The Macallan’s enduring dedication to craftsmanship, storytelling, and timeless design.

While its package design has evolved, the whisky remains unchanged – delivering the same unmistakable taste, balance, and elegance that have always defined The Macallan.

„The Macallan has never stood still and never will. This distinctive new identity offers a multitude of visual cues to tell our story, from the sherry seasoning, to the American and European oak casks which contribute to the complex taste and flavour profiles in every bottle of The Macallan,“

says Jaume Ferras, Creative Director at The Macallan.

Rooted in two centuries of whisky mastery, the new packaging – designed by famed graphic designer and frequent creative collaborator with The Macallan, David Carson – brings The Macallan’s heritage and innovation together, evoking the architectural silhouette of The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland.

Evocative New Vision

David Carson’s distinctive artistic lens helped bring the brand’s ethos of tradition and progress to life. His interpretation draws on natural forms, architectural details, and the meeting of sherry wine and oak – foundational elements of The Macallan’s incomparable character.

The Macallan’s redesigned look introduces thoughtful new elements:

The Macallan Distillery’s distinctive profile, with its sweeping green roof, informed the new bottle design, showcasing a direct connection between the packaging and The Macallan Estate.

The triangular shoulder label links the newly designed Collections with the old, and represents Spain’s Sherry Triangle – the Andalusian region famed for its sherry wine production, and the source of The Macallan’s exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks, which influence the entirely natural colour and flavour of all three Collections.

Rear label designs incorporate a new cask type symbol, bringing the tasting notes to life while highlighting the contribution of flavour and aroma imbued from American and European oak casks.

Enhanced consumer engagement through continued investment in world-leading anti-counterfeit technology to provide greater traceability, while also providing further insight into the expression through a unique QR code.

Three Timeless Collections, One Distinct Signature

Grounded in oak and shaped by sherry, each of the three Collections showcases a different expression of The Macallan’s signature character.

Double Cask Collection: A harmonious marriage of American and European oak casks, seasoned with sherry wine from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, delivering notes of fresh fruit, creamy toffee, and soft spice.

A harmonious marriage of American and European oak casks, seasoned with sherry wine from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, delivering notes of fresh fruit, creamy toffee, and soft spice. Sherry Oak Collection: Matured exclusively in sherry-seasoned European oak casks, this collection offers deep, complex flavour with dried fruit, wood spice, and ginger that intensifies with age.

Matured exclusively in sherry-seasoned European oak casks, this collection offers deep, complex flavour with dried fruit, wood spice, and ginger that intensifies with age. Colour Collection: Reflecting the natural spectrum of golden hues found in The Macallan’s whisky, this American oak-led series features vibrant notes of citrus, vanilla, and tropical fruit.

The Macallan’s global reimagining reflects a new chapter in its visual identity, and signals its continued commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and storytelling.