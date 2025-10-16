Chivas Regal und indischer Top-Designer Gaurav Gupta kollaborieren für Limited Edition Design

Je eine Limited Edition des Chivas Regal 12 und des Chivas Regal XV – das ist das Ergebnis einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Chivas Regal und dem indischen Modeschöpfer Gaurav Gupta. Während man den Chivas Regal XV x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition ab heute ausschließlich im Global Travel Retail finden wird, so ist die Chivas Regal 12 Year Old x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition im Handel erhältlich. Für beide wird in der nachfolgenden Aussendungen kein Preis genannt, da dieser „von Markt zu Markt variiere“:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

CHIVAS REGAL AND GAURAV GUPTA UNITE TO REDEFINE LUXURY WITH A BOLD, BOUNDARY-PUSHING LIMITED EDITION DESIGN

16th October 2025: Chivas Regal, the world-renowned luxury Scotch whisky, today announces a global partnership with visionary Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta. This dynamic collaboration sees two distinctly styled limited-edition designs for Chivas Regal XV and Chivas Regal 12 Year Old, launching for Diwali and the festive season.

A fusion of luxury whisky and cutting-edge fashion, the two legendary houses, Gaurav Gupta and Chivas Regal, have joined forces to co-create a world inspiring people to create new paths, challenge old conventions and play by their own rules. Both limited editions are meticulously crafted works of art embodying Gupta’s signature sculptural aesthetic, which is also known for creating magic on iconic red carpets like The Oscars, The Emmy’s, The Grammy’s, and at Cannes in collaboration with global culturalists like Beyonce, Cardi B, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Fan Bingbing, Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone.

The Chivas Regal XV x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition is an ode to opulence, with a striking bottle and presentation box design that shimmers with rich gold tones. It intricately weaves indigenous Indian motifs with a bold, contemporary twist, reflecting the luxurious nature of the Chivas Regal XV blend. This edition is testament to the harmonious celebration of tradition and modernity, inviting both fashion and whisky lovers to experience refined taste within a masterpiece of design.

The Chivas Regal 12 Year Old x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition is captivating in its elegance, with a presentation box that features a sophisticated silver aesthetic. Its lighter, ethereal design creates a striking contrast and makes it a modern classic reimagined, offering a fresh perspective on the timeless Chivas Regal 12 experience.

Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director at Chivas Regal commented:

„Our collaboration with Gaurav Gupta demonstrates our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Gaurav’s unique vision and his ability to blend culture, art and modern luxury perfectly aligns with Chivas Regal’s ambition of inspiring a new generation of whisky drinkers, whilst redefining what luxury means today. His commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation perfectly embodies the Chivas Regal ‘I Rise We Rise’ ethos and belief in driving things forward. This partnership is a vibrant celebration of bold creativity, bridging heritage with a visionary future.“

Couturier Gaurav Gupta commented:

„Collaborating with Chivas Regal has been an incredible journey of creative synergy. These limited editions extend my design philosophy of transcending boundaries, blending Chivas Regal’s rich heritage with modern, artistic expression. I believe they will resonate deeply with fashion and whisky lovers. I have visualised three unique characters in both limited edition designs, each representing a value I see as key to infinite personal growth. The Winged Panther represents freedom, The Serpent is a symbol of infinite possibility, and Illumination represents the light of wisdom. My aim was to capture the liquid’s dynamism and infuse my ‚future primitive‘ aesthetic, making each bottle a collectible piece of art.“

Launching globally from October 16, 2025, the Chivas Regal XV x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition will be exclusively available in Global Travel Retail (GTR) and the Chivas Regal 12 Year Old x Gaurav Gupta Limited Edition at select luxury retailers.

For more information, follow @chivasregal on social media or visit chivas.com.