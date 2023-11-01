Dalwhinnie mit Jubiläumsabfüllung und Tasting-Experience zum 125. Geburtstag

Zum 125. Geburtstag der Highland-Brennerei Dalwhinnie hat man sich beim Besitzer Diageo etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen: Die Destillerie veröffentlicht eine limitierte, 17 Jahre alte Abfüllung mit einer Auflage von weniger als 5000 Flaschen. Der mit 51,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whisky erhielt ein Finishing in stark ausgekohlten amerikanischen Eichenfässern, zeigt Noten von Apfel und Vanille-Toffee und bietet ein würziges Finish, das, so Diageo, von Einsteigern wie Kennern gemocht werden wird.

Bis 17. November kann man auch eine spezielle Verkostung vor Ort buchen (auch die Abfüllung scheint nur in der Brennerei erhältlich zu sein), in der die Jubiläumsabfüllung (die Flasche kostet 280 Pfund) verkostet wird – die Kosten dafür belaufen sich auf 35 Pfund. Ein Link, um die Verkostung zu buchen, findet sich am Ende der Presseaussendung. Sollten Sie also in den nächsten zwei Wochen um die Ecke sein, wäre das eine gute Idee…

Celebrating Excellence: Dalwhinnie Unveils Commemorative 125th Anniversary Whisky

Highland distillery marks 125 years with a limited release 17-year-old whisky and tasting experience

Marking a 125-year milestone, The Dalwhinnie Distillery, set amongst rolling Scottish landscape on the eastern edge of the Cairngorm National Park, has announced the launch of an exclusive limited release 17-year-old bottling.

The new liquid and bottle design is a celebration of the incredible journey, pioneering spirit and dedication to quality which whisky lovers have come to expect from the Highland distillery; and with under 5,000 bottles available, the distillery team have created a special tasting experience for visitors to sample this rare expression and explore its roots.

As Scotland’s highest distillery, Dalwhinnie has a unique character which has been formed through a combination of its unique location and 125-years of dedication and craftsmanship. Available until 17th November, guests to the distillery will be taken on a journey through the whisky’s history to the present day, as well as guided tasting of three drams, including the 125th Anniversary Edition.

The team at Dalwhinnie created a new expression with distinct character for the celebratory bottle. The result is a warm and gentle whisky with layers of spice, fruits and vanilla. Finished in heavily charred American oak casks, the celebratory serve balances crisp apple with vanilla toffee notes giving a long, sweet and spicy finish which whisky connoisseurs and novices alike can enjoy.

The bottle design was also inspired by the Dalwhinnie Distillery team and their personal stories from their time at the distillery as well as their favourite anecdotes from its history. From the landscape, to the hares and birds which can be spotted around the distillery, and even the snow shovel kept in the boot of the distiller operator’s car for those snowier journeys into work, nothing has been over looked.

John Hart, Distillery Manager at Dalwhinnie, said:

„Our team here at Dalwhinnie lives and breathes our whisky, so what better way of celebrating our 125th anniversary than using their expertise and passion to help create something as special as the 17-year old, 125th Anniversary Edition. “Our history, location, and the Scottish elements, all play a part in making Dalwhinnie as unique as it is, so we wanted to make sure this was reflected in this special release which we are all extremely proud of. “We look forward to welcoming people from across the world to join us in raising a dram to this milestone anniversary throughout November.”

Visit Dalwhinnie now to get your hands on one of the limited release bottles, on sale now for £280.

Book now to join the Dalwhinnie team for the Celebratory Tasting: Dalwhinnie Through The Years experience until 17th November, for only £35 per person: https://www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/dalwhinnie/tours#id=cheers-dalwhinnie-s-125th