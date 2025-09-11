Die neue Van Winkle Collection 2025 ist da – mit 25 Jahre altem Bourbon, der nur über eine Auktion erhältlich ist

Die Van Winkle Familie hat die neueste Van Winkle Collection 2025 veröffentlicht – insgesamt sind es sechs reguläre Flaschen und eine besondere, 25 Jahre alte Abfüllung, die nur über eine Auktion erhältlich ist.

Die Flaschen werden offiziell nur in den USA verkauft, aber Fans der Serie finden natürlich immer wieder Wege, sich eine der Flaschen zu beschaffen. Und ab und zu findet man welche auch bei uns in Geschäften – allerdings mit einem gehörigen Preis-Premium.

Hier jedenfalls die Infos zur neuen Ausgabe – Audiokommentaren der Familie zu den einzelnen Bottlings finden Sie zusätzlich auf der offiziellen Webseite:

The Van Winkle family unveils 2025 collection with a rare 25 year old bottle available at auction

One of the fall’s most highly-anticipated whiskey releases arrives with the return of the coveted Van Winkle Collection, including the chance to secure a piece of bourbon history

FRANKFORT, Ky (September 10, 2025) – Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Buffalo Trace Distillery proudly announce the 2025 release of the coveted Van Winkle Whiskey Collection. Returning to shelves this September, the annual offering is a centerpiece for collectors and connoisseurs alike, showcasing the family’s renowned wheated bourbon and rye whiskey recipes across six celebrated expressions: Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Old, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20 Year Old, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23 Year Old. Additionally, in honor of this year’s release, one rare bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old – recently rediscovered at the Distillery – will be included in Legacy de Forge’s National Bourbon Heritage Month Auction starting September 10, 2025

The annual release continues to embody what makes this family of whiskeys a hallmark in the American Whiskey category: exceptional taste, legendary craftsmanship, and a legacy that resonates across generations.

“As always, each release represents years of quiet work, careful aging and a deep respect for the legacy we carry forward,” said Preston Van Winkle, 4th Generation, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. “We’ve taken great care to ensure the quality of this year’s release lives up to the Van Winkle name. We’re proud to share this whiskey with those who appreciate the craft, patience and tradition that go into every bottle.”

In celebration of the 2025 Van Winkle Collection release and National Bourbon Heritage Month, Legacy de Forge, a new global platform to improve access to Sazerac’s most coveted spirits, will present an exclusive series of rare whiskey auctions this September. Leading the offerings is Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old, the oldest and rarest expression ever released under the iconic name, paired with a private tasting with Julian Van Winkle – and a story as rare as the whiskey inside.

Originally filled into its hand-engraved Glencairn crystal decanter in 2017, Bottle #706 was safely tucked away at Buffalo Trace Distillery, untouched for nearly a decade. As one of the final bottles from the original 710 produced, it emerges as more than a rare collectible: a once-hidden treasure made available for enjoyment by today’s enthusiasts. Beyond its rarity, this archival bottle carries a provenance and a story that elevate it into the realm of legend, offering the opportunity to experience a true piece of bourbon history.

Legacy de Forge’s September Bourbon Heritage Month Auction will feature eight curated lots in total, offering enthusiasts direct access to distinguished bottlings including O.F.C 2006, the newly-released Colonel E.H. Taylor Distiller’s Council and a Stagg Single Barrel pick. Bidding opens at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 10, 2025, and will close at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 24, 2025. For more information, please visit https://legacydeforge.com/release/bourbon-heritage-month-2025.

The 2025 Van Winkle Collection will be made available to stores, bars and restaurants across the United States in limited quantities and at varying retail prices. The suggested retail prices for the limited-edition Van Winkle collection bottles are as follows (local taxes apply):

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old – $149.99

This wonderful bourbon is bottled as close to barrel proof as possible. We add just a splash of our Kentucky limestone well-water when we empty the barrels for bottling. Thus, this whiskey is as smooth as any you will find.

Tasting Notes

See a rich, copper color. Smell enticingly sweet, spicy, caramel-nut-fudge aromas. Enjoy a fruity, medium-to full-bodied palate with intense dried fruit and toasted nuts notes. Each sip finishes with a very long, bold wave of peppery brown spices, floral honey and charred barrel flavors that balance the weight of the alcohol. It’s a big, bold, aged bourbon that has great balance for its high proof and flavor.

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year Old – $169.99

This bourbon was crafted according to our exclusive family wheated recipe. The smooth, oak flavor blends well with the barrel proof. Selected from barrels in the heart of our Kentucky warehouse, this bourbon has remained untouched for 15 years and unhurried by time.

Tasting Notes

See a brilliant, amber-orange color. Smell luscious, complex toffee. Taste a round, supple entry, leading to a dry, expansive, medium body. Enjoy notes of caramel, nuts, and brown spices with a lengthy, enveloping finish. It’s an outrageously smooth and decadent bourbon.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old – $229.99

Until now, most rye whiskeys were 4 years old or younger. This 13-year rye is one of the oldest rye whiskeys available today. The maturity it has achieved while aging is quite obvious as you take the first sip. Rye whiskey lovers who try this bottling will never look back at the younger versions again.

Tasting Notes

See the deep, tawny, copper color. Smell the powerful caramel, spice, sweet-tobacco aromas. Enjoy a smooth, broad entry, leading to a medium-to full-bodied palate with sweet toffee, roasted nut and leather notes. Finish with a wave of white pepper, spice and long-lingering dried fruit flavors.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15 Year Old – $239.99

This bourbon was crafted according to our exclusive family wheated recipe. The smooth, oak flavor blends well with the barrel proof. Selected from barrels in the heart of our Kentucky warehouse, this bourbon has remained untouched for 15 years and unhurried by time.

Tasting Notes

See a hazy, copper color. Taste a rich, supple entry, leading to a decadent, huge, full-bodied palate with intense caramel, toffee and peppery brown spice flavors. Then, enjoy a finish with an extreme, long, complex, evolving fade of spice and wood notes. Experts deem it a seductive, exotic and virtually flawless bourbon.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20 Year Old– $359.99

No other bourbon today can stand 20 years of aging, but this bourbon does it with style. “Pappy” Van Winkle was a true character. This bourbon, like “Pappy,” is full of personality that makes it a very special whiskey, and some might argue, one of our best bourbons. It has been put in the class of a fine after-dinner cognac.

Tasting Notes

See a dark amber and dark orange cast. This full bodied bourbon is reminiscent of oiled leather, smoke, minerals, coffee and cigar boxes. Take in the endless ranges of aromatics and flavors. Enjoy the infinite finish.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23 Year Old – $499.99

Only the most careful and expensive distilling method can be used to create a whiskey as special as this one. These barrels were carefully selected from the heart of the warehouse for an added three years of aging. This signature whiskey is best enjoyed neat. Any ice or water will dilute its uniqueness.

Tasting Notes

Notice the deep amber, red color. Taste delectable notes of caramel, ripe apples, cherries, oak, and tobacco with a hint of chocolate. Pronounced wood flavors lead to a sweet caramel finish that’s long-lasting and eminently pleasurable.

“Those who follow this release year after year know it’s not just about whiskey, but about what it represents,” said Julian P. Van Winkle III, President, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. “This whiskey collection is a reflection of our family’s legacy and a tribute to the generations who came before us. The legacy, combined with anticipation, the stories shared over a pour, the appreciation for extended aging – that is what makes each release so special.”

The Van Winkle family reminds fans that neither they nor Buffalo Trace Distillery control the prices individual retailers charge for the expressions. The family also strongly recommends those interested in the Van Winkle Collection to purchase through a licensed retailer. Whiskey enthusiasts increase their risks of alcohol scams by purchasing from secondary markets and online sellers including Craigslist, eBay, and social media groups. Additionally, many alcohol scams take place overseas. In some cases, consuming alcohol that is not purchased from a licensed retailer can lead to bodily harm and even casualties.

Whiskey buyers who believe they have been scammed should not drink out of their bottle. They should also file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, contact their State Attorney General’s office, and contact their credit card company about its fraud protection policies.

About Van Winkle Bourbon

The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery carries a proud four-generation legacy. The Van Winkle family’s roots in the bourbon industry trace back to the late 1800s with Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr., who began his career as a traveling salesman for the W.L. Weller and Sons wholesale house in Louisville. In time, Pappy and his colleague, fellow salesman Alex Farnsley, purchased the wholesale house and joined forces with A. Ph. Stitzel, purchasing his distillery. Together, the three merged their ventures, creating the renowned Stitzel-Weller Distillery after Prohibition.

In May of 1935 at the age of 61, Pappy opened the newly completed Stitzel-Weller Distillery in South Louisville. Its prominent brands were W.L. Weller, Old Fitzgerald, Rebel Yell, and Cabin Still. Pappy had a heavy influence on the operations there until his death at the age of 91. His son, Julian, Jr. took over operations until he was forced by stockholders to sell the distillery in 1972. The rights to all of their brands were sold to Norton Simon, Inc. Later, United Distillers, who eventually ended up with the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, sold off all of the original labels around 1999.

After selling the distillery, Julian Jr. resurrected a pre-Prohibition label, the only one to which the Van Winkles kept the rights, called Old Rip Van Winkle. He used whiskey stocks from the old distillery to supply his brand. Julian Jr.’s son, Julian, III took over in 1981 when Julian, Jr. passed away. Julian III has continued with the Van Winkle tradition of producing high-quality wheated bourbon. His son, Preston, joined the company in 2001 and the Van Winkles look to continue that tradition for generations to come.

In 2002, the Van Winkle family partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, reuniting the Van Winkle and Weller bourbons under one roof. The collaboration was a natural fit, as Buffalo Trace was already producing the wheated mash bill used in Weller bourbon. Today, all Van Winkle whiskey is crafted at Buffalo Trace Distillery, produced with the same uncompromising standards the family has upheld for generations. Learn more about the Van Winkle family of bourbons at www.oldripvanwinkle.com.