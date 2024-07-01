Dingle Distillery mit siebter Veröffentlichung ihrer Reihe Wheel of the Year

Das Celtic Wheel, der alte keltische Sonnenkalender, dreht sich weiter. Und so veröffentlicht die irische Dingle Distillery aus dem gleichnamigen Ort eine neue Abfüllung – es ist die Siebte – in ihrer Reihe Wheel of the Year. Dingle Grianstad an tSamhraidth ist ein Pot Still Irish Whiskey, der in first-fill Bourbon casks reife, bevor er dann ein ein langes Finish in Rye-Fässern erhielt.

Official Tasting Notes

Nose: Fresh cut hay, lemon sherbert, creamy toffee, freshly ground pepper.

Palate: Herbal spice, toasted vanilla, honey, spiced pecans, lemon drops.

Finish: Warm spice with hints of liquorice and pepper

Dingle Grianstad an tSamhraidth wurde in der Dingle Distillery mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 52,5 % abgefüllt, und ist dort off- wie online sowie im irischen Einzelhandel für 95 € erhältlich. Und wird, so vermuten wir, auch in Kürze unsere Märkte erreichen.