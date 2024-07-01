Montag, 01. Juli 2024, 12:58:31
IrlandNeue Whiskys

Dingle Distillery mit siebter Veröffentlichung ihrer Reihe Wheel of the Year

Dingle Grianstad an tSamhraidh, ein Pot Still Irish Whiskey, erhielt ein langes Finish in Rye-Fässern

Das Celtic Wheel, der alte keltische Sonnenkalender, dreht sich weiter. Und so veröffentlicht die irische Dingle Distillery aus dem gleichnamigen Ort eine neue Abfüllung – es ist die Siebte – in ihrer Reihe Wheel of the Year. Dingle Grianstad an tSamhraidth ist ein Pot Still Irish Whiskey, der in first-fill Bourbon casks reife, bevor er dann ein ein langes Finish in Rye-Fässern erhielt.

Official Tasting Notes

Nose: Fresh cut hay, lemon sherbert, creamy toffee, freshly ground pepper.

Palate: Herbal spice, toasted vanilla, honey, spiced pecans, lemon drops.

Finish: Warm spice with hints of liquorice and pepper

Dingle Grianstad an tSamhraidth wurde in der Dingle Distillery mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 52,5 % abgefüllt, und ist dort off- wie online sowie im irischen Einzelhandel für 95 € erhältlich. Und wird, so vermuten wir, auch in Kürze unsere Märkte erreichen.

SourceIrish whiskey magazine
