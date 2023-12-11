Douglas Laing mit Neujahrsabfüllungen zum chinesischen Jahr des Drachens

Douglas Laing & Co stellt in der heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung (diese finden Sie im Anschluss an unsere Einleitung) vier neue Abfüllungen vor.

Anlässlich des chinesischen Jahr des Drachen im Jahr 2024 wird eine Cask Strength-Edition von Rock Island erscheinen. Diese erhielt eine Finish in ‘Crocodile Casks’, als stark ausgekohlten Fässern. Dazu passend erscheint dieses Bottling in einer Tube aus (vermutlich künstlichem) Krokodilleder, die mit Kunstwerken des asiatischen Designers und Tätowierers Milkabean verziert ist. Innerhalb der Remarkable Regional Malts-Reihe von Douglas Laing bilden Rock Island Abfüllungen die Malts ab, die nur auf Schottlands Whiskyinseln destilliert werden. Rock Island Year of the Dragon Cask Strength ist mit 54,8 % Vol. abgefüllt und erscheint mit einer UVP von 65 €.

Ebenfalls anlässlich des chinesischen Jahr des Drachens erscheinen innerhalb der Exceptional Single Cask-Reihe von Douglas Laing drei neue Abfüllungen. Old Particular Craigellachie 10 Years Old, XOP Bunnahabhain 35 Years Old und XOP Carsebridge 46 Years Old wurden jeweils in vorherigen Jahren des Drachens (2012, 1988 & 1976), ihre Umverpackungen tragen ebenfalls Werke von Milkabean.

Hier alle weiteren details und Einzelheiten zu den neuen Abfüllungen:

DOUGLAS LAING REVEALS NEW CHINESE NEW YEAR BOTTLINGS FOR 2024’S YEAR OF THE DRAGON

Independent Scotch Whisky distillers, blenders, and bottlers, Douglas Laing & Co reveal new Limited Releases today from their Island Malt Rock Island and their Exceptional Single Cask range.

In commemoration of the Chinese Year of the Dragon, namely the Wood Dragon in 2024, a Cask Strength edition of Rock Island, finished in fiercely charred ‘Crocodile Casks’ is announced.

Emma Reid, Rock Island’s Brand Manager commented:

“The Rock Island brand showcases the finest qualities of our most celebrated whisky-producing islands. The intricate flavors found across Scotland’s islands are unparalleled, marrying seamlessly to craft a subtly peated style that is accessible and enjoyable for both novices and connoisseurs alike. This edition celebrates charring – the process when casks are met with a flame to open the grain of the wood, therefore enabling the spirit to extract a greater depth of flavour.”

The original Rock Island Malt Scotch Whisky is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts distilled only on Scotland’s Whisky islands. The resulting spirit boasts a complex balance of maritime flavours, with waves of sweet, salty, smoky, and earthy notes and accordingly has been decorated with several high-profile industry awards over the years, including double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Packaged in a unique crocodile skin premium tube, with artwork from renowned Asian designer and tattoo-artist, Milkabean.

RRP: £55.00 / 65.00 EUR

Tasting Notes

Nose: Experience ashy bonfire embers, grilled pineapple and soft peat smoke on the nose.

Palate:Anticipate waves of sea-salt, caramelised sugar and BBQ’d banana.

Finish: The finish has remnants of smoke with brown sugar, coconut and salted caramel.

Exceptional Single Cask Releases

Douglas Laing’s Exceptional Single Cask range is also celebrating the Year of the Dragon with the release of three new Limited-Edition bottlings, consisting of an Old Particular Craigellachie 10 Years Old, an XOP Bunnahabhain 35 Years Old and an XOP Carsebridge 46 Years Old.

Each bottling has been distilled in the previous ‘Year of the Dragon’ and bottled to commemorate the Year of the Wood Dragon.

The intricate and beautiful illustration seen on the label, celebrating the Year of the Wood Dragon was also proudly created by designer and tattoo-artist, Milkabean.