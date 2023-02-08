Echlinville Distillery gewinnt 13 World Whisky Awards

Nach und nach werden hier bei uns die Pressemitteilungen zu den World Whisky Awards eintrudeln, nach wie vor eine der angesehensten Auszeichnungen für Whiskys rund um die Welt.

Den Reigen beginnt die nordirische Echlinville Distillery, die insgesamt 13 Preise gewinnen konnte. Wir gratulieren der gesamten Crew der Brennerei ganz herzlich:

Echlinville Distillery wins 13 World Whiskies Awards

The Echlinville Distillery (Co. Down, Northern Ireland) has won thirteen accolades at this year’s World Whiskies Awards.



The County Down based distillery won a dozen awards for its iconic Dunville’s Irish Whiskey portfolio, while its Old Comber Whiskey was also named among Ireland’s top pot still whiskeys.



The latest prizes come after Echlinville picked up a haul of titles at the recent Irish Whiskey Awards, where they also secured the coveted overall winner title for Ireland’s Best Whiskey.



Speaking about the awards, Echlinville Distillery owner Shane Braniff said:

“We are delighted with the news of thirteen wins at the World Whiskies Awards. The Irish whiskey industry is hugely competitive, and the standard of whiskey being produced gets better every year. To secure three category wins in the highly sought after single malt and single cask categories is a great achievement and testament to the hard work and commitment of our team.



“As proud custodians of the Dunville’s Irish Whiskey brand, we have been on a decade long journey towards restoring The Spirit of Belfast to its rightful place among the world’s finest whiskeys. Dunville’s has won significant prizes at the World Whiskies Awards every year since 2015. To win a further twelve accolades is another significant step on that journey, particularly after picking up the title of Ireland’s Best Whiskey at the recent Irish Whiskey Awards.



“We are equally delighted that our Old Comber Whiskey received a bronze medal, placing it among Ireland’s best pot still whiskeys. For Old Comber to take a podium spot alongside the industry’s biggest pot still brands on its debut at the World Whiskies Awards is a huge achievement.



“One of the original Irish whiskey giants, Old Comber was produced just a few miles from Echlinville at the Comber Distilleries which closed in 1953. We revived the brand in 2021 and are honoured to bring Old Comber back to its County Down homeland.



“Old brands like Dunville’s and Old Comber are integral to Ireland’s whiskey heritage. Throughout the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, they build an industry that was the envy of the world. Their revival will play an important role in the resurgence of that industry. As the World Whiskies Awards show, Old Comber and Dunville’s are leading the Irish whiskey renaissance.”



Echlinville’s winning entries at the World Whiskies Awards 2023 are as follows:

Dunville’s 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt – Category Winner – Best Irish Single Malt Aged 13-20 Years

Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt – Category Winner – Best Irish Single Malt 21 Years & Over

Dunville’s PX 20 Year Old Cask Strength, Cask 1644 – Category Winner – Best Irish Single Cask Single Malt Aged 13-20 Years

Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Cask Strength – Gold Medal

Dunville’s PX 20 Year Old Cask Strength, Cask 1644 – Gold Medal

Dunville’s 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt – Gold Medal

Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt – Gold Medal

Dunville’s 1808 East to West, Dick Mack’s Honey & Hemp IPA Finish – Silver Medal

Dunville’s PX 20 Temple Bar Exclusive, Cask 1651 – Bronze Medal

Dunville’s 1808 Blended Irish Whiskey – Bronze Medal

Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old Single Malt – Bronze Medal

Dunville’s Three Crowns Sherry Finish – Bronze Medal

Old Comber Pot Still Irish Whiskey – Bronze Medal

The World Whiskies Award select, reward and promote the highest quality whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe. They are judged by an international panel of whiskey experts. Dunville’s three Category Winner whiskeys will now go on to compete for the ‘World’s Best’ title in their respective categories, the winners of which will be announced in London on 30th March.



For more information visit www.echlinville.com

