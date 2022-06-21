Ellers Farm Distillery in Yorkshire will mit Theakston Brewery Premium Yorkshire Whisky produzieren

Die Ellers Farm Distillery in Stamford Bridge in North Yorkshire wurde erst im Vorjahr eröffnet (wir berichteten hier) – nun hat man mit der Theakston Brewery einen Partner gefunden, mit dem man einen interessanten Premium Yorkshire Whisky produzieren will – und zwar für die Brauerei.

Die Idee ist folgende: Die Brauerei (so wie die Brennerei ein Familienunternehmen) produziert ein Bier im Porter-Stil, das in Zusammenarbeit mit der Destillerie entwickelt wurde. In der Ellers Farm Distillery wird es dann von Master Distiller Jamie Baggott zu Whisky gebrannt.

Seitens der Destillerie meint man dazu:

„The vision Ellers Farm and Theakston have created takes the finest ingredients possible, brewed into a high-quality beer by one of the best brewers in the world. They then take that beer and distil it under the guidance of the distillers at Ellers Farm. The expected result is a truly amazing unique Yorkshire whisky.

Production will commence this summer with a first bottle release scheduled for 2025. In addition to bottled whisky releases, the plans include an offering of a strictly limited collection of casks. The owners of those casks will also become members of a very exclusive partnership with Ellers Farm where they will work together to evolve those casks into some of the world’s finest exclusive whisky releases in the years to come.“