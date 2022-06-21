Johnnie Walker Black Label startet „Keep Walking City Collection“ in Partnerschaft mit Air-Ink

Johnnie Walker hat den Start einer neuen Serie von streng limitierten Abfüllungen bekanntgegeben: Die Johnnie Walker Black Label „Keep Walking City Collection“ wird mit Graviky Labs gemeinsam in einer streng limitierten Auflage herausgebracht. Graviky Labs erzeugt Air-Ink, eine Tinte, die aus recycelter Luftverschmutzung hergestellt wird – mit ihr haben lokale Künstler Motive für die sechs Stadtausgaben (Mexico City, New Delhi, Warschau, Bangkok, Istanbul und Madrid) entworfen – und Johnnie Walker je 2500 Flaschen aufgelegt.

Alles über die vor allem für Sammler gedachten Ausgaben:

JOHNNIE WALKER LAUNCHES KEEP WALKING CITY COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR-INK

Developed through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Graviky Labs, creator of AIR-INK®, world’s first inks made from air pollution by upcycling industrial carbon emissions.

Designed by renowned local artists featuring the cities of Mexico City, New Delhi, Warsaw, Bangkok, Istanbul and Madrid.

Only 2500 bottles per city will be available to purchase between July to September as part of this highly collectible limited edition.

Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand[1], today unveils the Keep Walking City collection, a series of six limited edition artist designed bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Each bespoke bottle showcases the ‘Keep Walking’ spirit of the six cities and is created using an ink made from air pollution by recycling carbon emissions.

Six major cities known for their unique, vibrant cultures – Mexico City, New Delhi, Warsaw, Bangkok, Istanbul and Madrid – are featured as part of the first phase of this limited edition series. Local artists have used their inimitable creative style to craft bottle designs inspired by their passion for their city. Only 2500 bottles of each city edition will be available in each city.

The designs are brought to life on the bottle using AIR-INK technology which converts industrial carbon emissions into ink. The collaboration with Graviky Labs is part of a wider initiative from Johnnie Walker to partner with changemakers who are taking bold steps towards a progressive future.

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham, says:

“Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making positive, progressive choices and to bring this collection to life we asked artists to shine a light on what makes their city special and inspires people to come together to Keep Walking. We are really thrilled by the unique depictions that have come out of this brief and combined with the AIR-INK partnership it demonstrates the power of combining art and innovation, making this limited edition range a true collectible.”

Nikhil Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Graviky Labs, adds:

“Like Johnnie Walker, innovation, craft and creativity are rooted in our DNA and partnering with the brand for this Limited Edition series is so exciting. This marquee collaboration will set new standards in re-imagining how products of tomorrow can be made by utilising environmental carbon.”

One of the artists in the series, acclaimed Polish illustrator and street artist, Alek Morawski, says: “It has been a pleasure to be part of this project and share a vision of my city, something that is very close to my heart. I think that turning air pollution into ink is a great idea – not only by minimising our carbon footprint, but also by broadening the conversation about what can be done about our future. I hope my work can inspire others to take new steps in bettering our city.”

Inside the bottle is the same famous Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky – a bold and vibrant Scotch loaded with layers of smooth and delicious big flavour all proudly on show – creamy toffee, rich, sweet fruit and spicy vanilla, all wrapped in sweet smoke. The 700ml bottle carries a 40% ABV.

The six artists and cities featured as part of the Limited Edition series are:

Alek Morawski – celebrating the landmarks and legends of Warsaw.

Okuda San Miguel – symbolising the culture and nature spilling through the streets of Madrid.

Paola Delfín – showing the soul of Mexico City by uniting its ancient roots and modern spirit.

Shilo Shiv Suleman – depicting a mystical Delhi where nature and civilisation co-exist.

Mr Hure – depicting the unique influences that have shaped Istanbul.

Gongkan – symbolising the hope and power of Bangkok’s next generation.

