Exklusiv für Glasgow Distillery Community Mitglieder: Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish 10 Year Old und neues Merchandise

Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish

Ein neuer Whisky und neues Merch für die Mitglieder der Glasgow Distillery Community: Das alles gibt es ab sofort auf der Webseite der Glasgow Distillery Community. Der Whisky ist der Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish 10 Year Old (er ist mit 55% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, auf 230 Flaschen limitiert und kostet im Webshop 59 Pfund), dazu gibt es neue Hoodies und T-Shirts, produziert von Urban Pirate aus Glasgow.

Wer noch kein Mitglied ist und eines werden will: das ist kostenlos auf der Webseite möglich. Hier die Infos, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

The Glasgow Distillery unveils new Community identity with exclusive 10 Year Old single malt and merchandise collection

The Glasgow Distillery has revealed a refreshed identity for its Community, marking the occasion with the launch of an exclusive 10 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky and a new collection of locally produced merchandise.

The new look celebrates the passion, creativity and individuality of the people who support the independent Glasgow distillery, bringing a fresh identity to a growing community of spirit enthusiasts.

The Glasgow Distillery Community brings together the distillery’s most engaged customers and supporters, including those who hold a free online account and subscribe to its newsletter. Built around a shared interest in independent spirits, the Community offers members priority access to new releases, exclusive products, special offers and other distillery news.

At the heart of the refreshed identity is the launch of Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish 10 Year Old, the distillery’s first Community Exclusive single cask bottling.

Cask No. 16/856 began its maturation journey in a first-fill ex-Bourbon cask, where it spent four years and six months before being transferred to a single Tequila cask for a further five years and six months. The release showcases The Glasgow Distillery’s experimental approach to maturation, exploring the influence of different cask types on its Glasgow 1770 single malt spirit.

Bottled at 55% ABV and limited to just 230 bottles, the 10 Year Old offers a combination of sweet vanilla, tropical pineapple and warming white pepper spice.

Reflecting the new Community identity, the bottling features refreshed packaging, with every bottle presented in a specially designed gift carton. Each carton also includes a collection of stickers featuring Community-inspired characters, tasting notes and bottling details, allowing members to personalise their packaging and create a presentation of their own.

Alongside the whisky release, The Glasgow Distillery has partnered with Glasgow-based clothing brand Urban Pirate to introduce a new range of Community merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies featuring the updated branding.

Produced using 100% organic cotton, the collection has been ethically manufactured with a reported 90% reduction in carbon footprint. The garments are printed using water-based inks, free from ozone-depleting chemicals and volatile solvents, reflecting a considered approach to the production of the new collection.

More than a visual refresh, the new Community identity celebrates the people who have supported The Glasgow Distillery throughout its journey, recognising the role that its customers, supporters and advocates play in shaping the distillery and its future.

Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish 10 Year Old and the new Community merchandise collection will be available exclusively to Glasgow Distillery Community members through the distillery’s website from Thursday 12 November 2026.