Die Glasgow Distillery bringt ersten getorften 10 Jahre alten Single Malt auf den Markt

Ist es tatsächlich bereits über 10 Jahre her, dass die Glasgow Distillery zu destillieren begann? Seitdem haben wir aus der Brennerei viele schöne und interessante Abfüllungen gesehen – und die neueste ist da sicher keine Ausnahme.

Die Destillerie hat soeben den Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky angekündigt, einen getorften und dreifach gebrannten Whisky aus einem der ersten georften Produktionsläufen der Brennerei im Jahr 2016. Mittlerweile, das nebenbei, macht die „Torf-Season“ bei der Glasgow Distillery bereits fünf der zwölf Monate des Jahres aus.

Mit gerade einmal 550 Flaschen ist der Release des Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky ein sehr limitierter – dennoch werden einige Flaschen davon den Weg nach Deutschland finden, so die Brennerei.

Was Siw mit der Abfüllung erwartet (in UK kostet sie 69 Pfund), können Sie hier lesen:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY UNVEILS FIRST 10 YEAR OLD PEATED SINGLE MALT

Limited release celebrates a decade of peated whisky production at the independent Glasgow Distillery

Glasgow, September 2026: The Glasgow Distillery has announced the release of its first Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky, celebrating ten years of peated whisky production at the city distillery.

Limited to just 550 bottles, the milestone release is a marriage of three ex-Bourbon casks – two refill ex-Bourbon barrels and one first-fill ex-Bourbon barrel – bottled at 54% ABV, natural in colour and non-chill filtered.

This release marks a decade of peated whisky production at The Glasgow Distillery. Peated single malt production began in 2016, a year after the distillery’s core single malt programme, which marked its own tenth anniversary in 2025 and has since grown into a significant part of the whisky-making operation, now accounting for five months of production each year. The 10 Year Old is the first release to reach a full decade of maturation from those original 2016 peated runs.

For the 10 Year Old release, the team deliberately chose ex-Bourbon cask maturation to allow the character of the spirit and its decade of maturation to take centre stage, creating what the distillery describes as an „honest spirit-forward profile”.

Sebastian Bunford-Jones, Head of Sales & Marketing, commented:

„Reaching ten years with our peated single malt feels like a really significant moment for us. Peated production has become an important part of what we do at The Glasgow Distillery, so for this release we wanted to keep things deliberately simple and let the spirit speak for itself. “Ex-Bourbon cask maturation have given us a whisky that really shows how our peated spirit has developed over a decade, while retaining the character we’ve been building since those first runs in 2016. Expect notes of roasted pineapple, soft smoke, gentle vanilla, waxy lemon and dried orange peel. “With only 550 bottles, it’s a small release, but an important one for the distillery.”

The resulting whisky brings together delicate bonfire smoke with honeyed sweetness, tropical fruit and citrus, alongside a gentle waxy texture and lingering oak spice, creating a refined and elegant dram with notable maturity.

The Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky is presented in a gift carton and will be available for £69 from 10am on Friday the 18th of September from the distillery’s website and from a handful of select UK retailers. The release will also be available in Germany and Finland later this year.