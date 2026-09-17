Neu von The Macallan: TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask

Die Time:Space-Serie von Macallan ist unseren Lesern keine Unbekannte Neben einem 84 Jahre alten Macallan gab es auch die TIME:SPACE Mastery, die Whisky aus 14 verschiedenen Fasstypen enthielt. (ein Videointerview zu den TIME:SPACE Whiskys mit The Macallan Brand Specialist Markus Braun sehen Sie hier).

Nun gibt es von Macallan den neuen TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask, eine 20 Jahre alte Abfüllung aus zumeist European oak Sherry-seasoned casks. Erstmals sind auch Valdespino Sherry wine casks dabei.

Für die Abfüllung, die wieder über das altbekannte Ballot-System vergeben wird, muss man 1300 Euro auf den Tisch legen, falls man im Lossystem den Zuschlag erhält. Später, falls nicht alle Flaschen über das Lossystem vergeben werden konnten, wird es den TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask bei ausgesuchten Händlern geben – und damit Sie wissen, ob dieser neue Macallan etwas für Sie wäre, haben wir hier die Infos dazu für Sie von der Webseite zusammengefasst:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

The Macallan TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask

Matured for 20 years, TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask is the first whisky to be influenced by sherry casks seasoned with our own Valdespino sherry, since coming under The Macallan’s ownership.

A demonstration of The Macallan’s Mastery Beyond Reason and the influence of our sherry seasoned oak casks, this single malt celebrates a shared future with Valdespino, deepening our enduring connection to the home of sherry wine, Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

The Second Chapter of Sherry Cask Influence

TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask is a 20 Years Old whisky shaped by two distinct interactions with freshly sherry seasoned oak. Its unique maturation journey introduces a distinctive second chapter of sherry cask influence, progressing from sherry oak cask maturation to sherry oak cask marrying.

This exceptional whisky began its journey on The Macallan Estate, drawing on a remarkable selection of sherry seasoned oak casks. It was then further elevated through a distinctive marrying period in a selection of the first 200 sherry casks which were seasoned in The Macallan’s Valdespino bodega in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Crafted in our cooperages and seasoned in Jerez de la Frontera, these sherry casks hold even greater significance, having arrived at The Macallan in 2024 as part of our 200th anniversary celebrations.

Presentation

As the third chapter in the TIME : SPACE Collection, TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask continues The Macallan’s exploration of time and whisky making mastery.

Together, the vessel and presentation box honour The Macallan’s past and present, while signalling a new chapter in our long-standing commitment to Jerez de la Frontera, the home of sherry wine, deepened through our ownership of Valdespino at its heart.

Presented in the TIME : SPACE Collection’s distinctive circular vessel, TIME : SPACE Sherry Cask embodies the continuous flow of time, echoing the whisky’s passage through time, guided full circle under the careful custodianship of our Whisky Mastery Team.

Drawing inspiration from the palomino grapes, which are used to produce our Valdespino sherry used to season our casks, the presentation box pays tribute to the craft of sherry making and its enduring importance to The Macallan. The circular design of the interior mirrors the shape of the grapes, while the warm yellow hue recalls the golden Andalusian sun filtering through ripening grapes; an essential influence in the creation of our sherry wine.

The Experience

Colour

Natural Colour.

Nose

A medley of sherry-soaked raisins, figs and medjool dates is complemented by sweet frangipane, cinder toffee and hints of caramelised nuts. Dark chocolate truffles sit alongside cinnamon, star anise and ginger to provide depth and richness.

Palate

Opulent and complex. Dried fruits – including sultanas, dates and apricots – and rich ginger cake are interwoven with treacle toffee, bramble jam and chocolate-coated cherries. A warmth develops from cloves and cinnamon sticks, leading to cocoa nibs and layers of polished oak.

Finish

Warming wood spices and a hint of espresso, with waves of gentle oak.

ABV

44.8%