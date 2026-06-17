Die Glasgow Distillery, das Glasgow Science Centre und The Good Spirits Co. bringen exklusives City Bottling

Die Glasgow Distillery bringt einen neuen Whisky auf den Markt; den Glasgow 1770 Recioto Cask Finish – und hinter ihm steht die Geschichte einer interessanten Zusammenarbeit mit zwei Partnern: mit The Good Spirits Co. und dem Glasgow Science Centre.

Der Glasgow 1770 Recioto Cask Finish wurde mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 52% vol. abgefüllt und ist auf nur 306 Flaschen zu einem Preis von je 66,50 £ limitiert. Der Whisky bringt den torfigen Hausstil der Glasgow Distillery und das Finish in einem seltenen italienischen Recioto-Weinfass zusammen. Das Ergebnis: dunkles, geschmortes Obst, gesalzenes Karamell, Sultaninen und süßer Rauch.

Die Veröffentlichung geschieht zum 25-jährigen Jubiläum des Glasgow Science Centre. Der Whisky wird im Rahmen der Veranstaltung „Science of Whisky“ am 24. Juli im Planetarium verkostet werden. Hier alles Infos zum Glasgow 1770 Recioto Cask Finish:

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The Glasgow Distillery, Glasgow Science Centre and The Good Spirits Co. Collaborate on Exclusive City Bottling

A whisky created by three Glasgow institutions that have each spent years championing whisky, science and hospitality in the city has been released as a limited edition single malt bottling from The Glasgow Distillery.

Glasgow 1770 Recioto Cask Finish is the result of a collaboration between The Glasgow Distillery, The Good Spirits Co. and Glasgow Science Centre – three organisations with deep roots in the city and a shared history of bringing whisky culture to new audiences.

Glasgow Science Centre Whisky

Bottled at 52% ABV and limited to just 306 bottles at £66.50 per bottle, the release showcases The Glasgow Distillery’s peated house style matured in a rare Italian Recioto wine cask, an unconventional finish that imparts layers of dark stewed fruits, salted caramel, juicy sultanas and a lingering sweet smoke.

Sebastian Bunford-Jones, Global Marketing Manager at The Glasgow Distillery, said:

„Recioto isn’t a cask type you see used particularly often in Scotch whisky, which made it an exciting one for us to explore. The sweet, concentrated fruit character from the wine works exceptionally well with our peated house style, amplifying the whisky’s natural smoky barbecue notes while adding layers of dark fruit and caramel sweetness. After three years in the cask, the balance felt exactly where we wanted it to be. It’s a whisky that showcases both the versatility of our peated spirit and the impact that the right cask can have on flavour.“

The collaboration has its roots in a long-standing relationship between The Good Spirits Co. and Glasgow Science Centre.

Roddy Graham at The Good Spirits Co. said:

„We’ve co-hosted the Science of Whisky with Glasgow Science Centre for nine years, and we’ve stocked the Glasgow 1770 malts since they were first launched, so we’re absolutely chuffed to bits to bring this three-way Glasgow collaboration dram to life. It’s a fruity, smoky, delightful whisky that has us grinning every time we taste it.”

The release also marks Glasgow Science Centre’s 25th anniversary year. Steve Owens, Head of Operations and presenter of the Science of Whisky events, said:

„The science of whisky is fascinating, and with Glasgow’s rich and vibrant history of innovation and creativity, this exceptional release captures that spirit perfectly.”

Glasgow 1770 Recioto Cask Finish is available now from Glasgow Science Centre’s gift shop and The Good Spirits Co.’s two Glasgow locations at 23 Bath Street and 21 Clarence Drive, Hyndland.

Each bottle retails at £66.50, limited to 306 bottles

The whisky will be formally launched at The Good Spirits Co.’s 15th birthday event at their Bath Street location.

Guests attending Glasgow Science Centre’s Science of Whisky event on 24th July will be able to sample the whisky in the planetarium alongside a presenter-led talk on whisky production, alcohol and astronomy

Photographs by Martin Shields