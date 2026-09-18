Tenkyo Distillery veröffentlicht Blended Whisky Kaze 921 First Edition 2026, limitiert auf 921 Flaschen

Ein schottischer Blend, der in Japan reifte und abgefüllt wurde – das ist der Kaze 921 First Edition 2026, der am 21. September in einer Auflage von 921 Flaschen veröffentlicht werden wird.

Der Gründer der Tenkyo Distillery, Shunsuke Koike, hat New Make Spirit aus drei schottischen Brennereien in Japan in 189 Fässer gelegt (insgesamt sind dabei 58 Fasstypen vertreten), um die Möglichkeiten der Reifung in der Region genauer studieren zu können. Ein Teil davon kam später in das KAZE Solera System und und wurde mit Whisky aus zwei Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, eines aus amerikanischer Eiche und eines aus europäischer Eiche, vermählt.

Mehr über den Kaze 921 First Edition 2026 und eine Bestellmöglichkeit (die Flasche kostet ca. 140 Euro, dazu kommen dann wohl noch erhebliche Importkosten) finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

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Tenkyo Distillery to Release “KAZE 921 FIRST EDITION 2026” on the Founder’s Birthday

Limited Release of 921 Bottles from 21 September 2026

BANDAI, JAPAN – Tenkyo Distillery, located in Bandai, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan,is pleased to announce the release of KAZE 921 FIRST EDITION 2026, a limited-edition blended whisky, on Monday, 21 September 2026, a public holiday in Japan.

KAZE 921 will be released each year on 21 September, the birthday of Tenkyo Distillery’s founder, Shunsuke Koike. Even before Tenkyo Distillery was completed, Shunsuke had begun exploring the possibilities of maturation in the Aizu region of Japan.

He sourced new make spirit from three distilleries in Scotland and filled a total of 189 casks, using 58 different cask types. It was an exploration of how spirit, cask, climate and time could shape a whisky unique to this place.

Later, a small quantity was taken from each cask and incorporated into the KAZE Solera System. Among them, several casks that displayed particularly exceptional character were quietly set aside.

This year’s 921 is centred around two richly matured Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, one American oak and one European oak, selected from among these special casks and carefully married with the KAZE Solera System nurtured in Aizu.

Only 921 bottles have been produced. It is a blend that will never be repeated.

This release is also accompanied by the traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations in Aizu.

The label is made using Izugahara washi, a traditional craft of Aizu. Barley straw from Aizu-grown barley is incorporated into the paper, with each label individually finished using traditional letterpress printing. The top of each cork stopper is individually hand finished using an Aizu lacquerware technique known as ishime-nuri. The bottle is presented in a specially made luxury presentation box.

The release is limited to only 921 bottles and will go on sale from 21 September 2026 through the Tenkyo online shop and the Yukkura direct-sales shop at Tenkyo Distillery.

KAZE 921 FIRST EDITION 2026 is available from 21st September 2026 at tenkyo-shop.jp

Product name: KAZE 921 FIRST EDITION 2026

Category: Blended Whisky

Volume: 700ml

Price: ¥25,000 excluding tax / ¥27,500 including tax

Alcohol by volume: 61.7%

Presentation: Natural colour, natural strength, non-chill filtered

Ingredients: Malt, grain

Distillation & Production: Distilled in Scotland, matured, blended and bottled in Aizu, Japan.

Country of origin of ingredients: United Kingdom (malt whisky, grain whisky)

TASTING NOTES

Colour: Amber

Nose: Maple syrup, spiced nuts and dark cherries wrapped in chocolate. Refreshing lemon peel and shiso nuances reminiscent of pepper bring balance.

Palate: Rich and full-bodied yet juicy. Candied dried fruits and maple-coated spiced nuts are followed by warming Sichuan pepper and citrus peel.

Finish: A long, lingering finish. Sweet maple syrup and peppery spice are layered with subtle cooling notes of mint and menthol.

About Tenkyo Distillery:

Tenkyo Distillery is a malt whisky distillery in Aizu, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, founded by the late Shunsuke Koike (1993–2022). Located at the western foothills of Mount Bandai and blessed with pure Ryugasawa spring water, the distillery began full-scale whisky production in 2024.

www.tenkyo.jp

About KAZE:

Before Tenkyo Distillery was completed, founder Shunsuke Koike began exploring the possibilities of whisky maturation in Aizu, sourcing new make spirit from Scotland and filling 189 casks across 58 different cask types. KAZE is a blended whisky, distilled in Scotland, matured, blended and bottled in Aizu, Japan. This pioneering work became the foundation of KAZE and reflects Shunsuke’s vision of building a bridge between Scotland and Japan through whisky.

At the heart of KAZE is the KAZE Solera System, which brings together the casks Shunsuke matured in Aizu, ensuring that every bottle of KAZE will contain whisky originally laid down by Shunsuke. KAZE Founder’s Reserve Legacy, the brand’s core expression, was first released in July 2025 and is drawn from this evolving Solera System. KAZE 921 sits alongside Founder’s Reserve Legacy as an annual limited release, created each year to mark Shunsuke’s birthday on 21 September.