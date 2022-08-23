Glasgow 1770 Whisky veröffentlicht Premium Small Batch Serie

Frisch aus Glasgow eingetroffen ist die Info, dass die Glasgow Distillery zwei limitierte Abfüllungen als Bestandteil der neuen Small Batch Serie veröffentlicht hat.

Der Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish und der Glasgow 1770 Cognac Cask Finish werden ab heute im Onlineshop der Brennerei und bei ausgewählten UK-Händlern verfügbar sein, sie kommen aber auch nach Deutschland.

Hier die Infos zu den zwei neuen Abfüllungen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GLASGOW 1770 WHISKY RELEASES PREMIUM SMALL BATCH SERIES

The Glasgow Distillery has released two limited edition expressions of its Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Whisky as part of a new ‘Small Batch Series’.

The two new releases – an unpeated expression finished in tequila casks and a peated whisky finished in cognac casks – are the first bottlings in the new collection of single malts, which aims to showcase the distillery’s collaborative approach to distilling and experimentation with a wide range of casks.

The Tequila Cask Finish and Cognac Cask Finish have been co-created by the whisky team at The Glasgow Distillery, in a project led by Co-Founder Mike Hayward.

Mike Hayward said:

“The Small Batch Series is a premium range of whiskies we’re looking to introduce to the global marketplace. “It will be an ongoing series of hand selected batched releases of single malts which will give our customers insight into the cask trials we run at the distillery and into the great whiskies we’re trying every day. “The Cognac Cask Finish and Tequila Cask Finish are just the beginning of what will be an experimental range that reflect our ethos of exploration and innovation.”

Priced at £59 GBP inc. VAT, the limited-edition bottles will be available from the distillery website and at a selection of specialist retailers for UK customers from Tuesday the 23rd of August. Both expressions will be available in Germany, with the Cognac Cask Finish available for whisky fans in the Netherlands and South Korea.

The Cognac Cask Finish encompasses the distillery’s signature peated style of malt whisky, filled in 2018 into virgin American oak casks before a finishing period of over 12 months in premium French cognac casks. The combination of two casks gave an outturn of 882 70cl bottles, bottled at 56% ABV and offers notes of smoky BBQ sauce, dark fruits and earthy spice.

The Tequila Cask Finish is a single cask release of the distillery’s unpeated single malt, filled in 2018 into a first fill ex-bourbon cask before a finishing period of over 12 months in anex-tequila cask. The resulting 295 70cl bottles are described as tasting of rich honey, fresh apples, pears and tropical fruits and have been bottled at 55% ABV.

Known for its distinctive, industrial influenced bottle design, The Glasgow Distillery has chosen vibrant, brighter colourways for the limited edition releases – reflecting the distinctiveness of the flavour profiles within.

Demonstrating the collaboration that lies at the heart of The Glasgow Distillery’s craft and that has been influential in the creation of this new Small Batch Series, each bottle features the signature of the member of the whisky making team that has led on each particular project, showcasing The Glasgow Distillery’s non-traditional approach to the ‘master blender’ role, instead opting to collaborate on the whisky creation process as a team.

The new limited editions follow on from the brands decision to move its Signature Range from 50cl bottles to 70cl, at no extra cost for the consumer as Glasgow 1770 increases its global presence.