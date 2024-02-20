Glenallachie Single Malt mit neuem Design

Angedeutet wurde es ja schon seit ca. einer Woche in Teasern in sozialen Medien – nun ist es offiziell: Die Single Malts der Brennerei Glenallachie in de Speyside erhalten ein komplettes Redesign des Auftritts. Es geht dabei vorerst um die Care Range (10, 12, 15 and 18-year-old), der Konsistenz halber wird man nach dem 30yo, der im nächsten Monat neu designt wird, sukzessive auch die anderen Flaschen neu gestalten. Auch die Markenbotschaft wird geändert – der Slogan von Glenallachie ist nun „whisky in good hands„, ein Bezug auf das Team rund um Billy Walker.

Anbei die Info direkt aus der Brennerei von Billy Walker – was meinen Sie, ist das Redesign gelungen?

GLENALLACHIE SINGLE MALT UNDERGOES VISUAL REFRESH

Acclaimed Scotch whisky brand unveils new look for its award-winning portfolio

Leading Scotch whisky distillery The GlenAllachie reveals a rejuvenated look for its single malt brand, including a new logo and packaging. Spearheaded by legendary whisky maker of 52 years, Billy Walker, the independent Speyside-based producer is renowned for its spirit quality and cask innovation.

The revamped visual identity, developed by Scottish design agency Threebrand, is said to “represent the brand’s evolution” since the first-ever core range was brought to market in 2018 and exponential year-on-year sales growth was realised thereafter.

The slanted design elements – inspired by the unique shape of the distillery’s gable end and the brand’s upward trajectory – add individuality, intrigue and visual appeal to the pack. Having exclusively worked with UK-based suppliers for all its packaging supplies to reduce its carbon footprint, materials used include sustainably sourced uncoated paper stock, luxurious black and gold foils, and a bespoke embossed bottle.

The update coincides with renewed brand messaging, underpinned by the tagline ‘whisky in good hands’, which champions the expert team behind the brand, spearheaded by Billy Walker. Despite the new exterior, the award-winning whisky, which fans have become accustomed to, will remain unchanged, with the core offering continuing to include the 10, 12, 15 and 18-year-old bottlings.

In order to streamline the portfolio, the various limited edition series will now all fall under one umbrella range, The Wood Collection, with the first additions due to be unveiled next month.

Commenting on the announcement, Marketing Director Colette Savage shares:

“The updated look sets out to modernise, premiumise and refine the brand, bringing the packaging in line with the quality inside the bottle. With an acceleration in demand for The GlenAllachie worldwide, the transformation was necessary to elevate brand credibility and strengthen its visual appeal on a global scale. “A key stipulation of the project was to ensure we performed a rejuvenation rather than an overhaul. Indeed, the iconic bottle and core range colours are integral to The GlenAllachie’s brand identity and have been retained. The visual progression will aid in shaping the future of the brand as a heavy hitter in the Speyside single malt space.”

Managing Director at Threebrand, Gary Fortune-Smith adds:

“This was a carefully considered rebrand journey. The GlenAllachie has a fiercely loyal consumer base, who are not to be lost in the process, whilst the brand strives to reach new ‘whisky explorers’ by better visually reflecting the superb quality of their liquids. “We aimed to strengthen the brand story; the positivity and progress of the ‘angle’ reflects their continual strive for excellence and is also a direct nod back to the brand home. We worked closely with the GlenAllachie team to gain real insights and understanding, which has led to an outcome we’re all very proud of.”

In November, the Scotch whisky distillery announced its successful Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (SIETF) grant application, enabling the installation of mechanical vapour recompression technology that will slash energy use in half, with the remaining demand being supplied renewably by solar panels.

The new-look GlenAllachie Core Collection (10, 12, 15 and 18-year-old products) will begin hitting shelves in specialist retail outlets worldwide from today. The newly packaged 30-year-old will be released next month, followed by the first Wood Collection bottlings.