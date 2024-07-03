GlenAllachie bringt zwei neue Abfüllungen aus der Wood Collection für Europa und UK

Die Destillerie Glenallachie hat heute zwei neue Abfüllungen der Wood Collection vorgestellt: Den The GlenAllachie 12yo Sauternes Wine Cask Finish und den The GlenAllachie 10yo Ruby Port Cask Finish. Die erste der beiden Abfüllungen ist für den UK-Markt vorgesehen, der The GlenAllachie 10yo Ruby Port Cask Finish wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein (darüber werden Sie dann bei uns natürlich getrennt erfahren).

Hier jedenfalls einmal die Infos zu den beiden Bottlings, zu denen wir Ihnen auch die Preise in UK nennen können:

The GlenAllachie 12yo Sauternes Wine Cask Finish (RRSP £67.99)

Wine Cask Finish (RRSP £67.99) The GlenAllachie 10yo Ruby Port Cask Finish (RRSP £61.99)

GLENALLACHIE INTRODUCES DUO OF REGIONAL EXCLUSIVE WHISKIES

Award-winning Speyside single malt brand announces limited editions for the UK and Europe

Leading Independent Scotch whisky producer The GlenAllachie launches a set of two Regional Exclusive single malts aged in fine European wine casks.

Spearheaded by universally respected industry veteran Billy Walker, the Speyside distillery has earned a reputation for its peerless cask procurement and maturation capabilities.

The new duo of whiskies, which join the brand’s Wood Collection, consists of a 12-year-old Sauternes Wine Cask Finish for the UK (RRSP £67.99) and a 10-year-old Ruby Port Cask Finish for Europe (RRSP £61.99).

Each expression underwent initial maturation in Bourbon barrels before being transferred into casks chosen by renowned cask innovator Walker.

The 12-year-old UK exclusive enjoyed a secondary ageing period in hogsheads that previously hosted Sauternes: a white dessert wine from the famous French region of Bordeaux. The resulting whisky delivers “elegant layers of toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream, coconut shavings and peach torte.”

For Europe, the 10-year-old single malt spent additional time in hogshead casks that formerly held vibrant Ruby Port from Portugal’s celebrated Douro Valley. The rich wood has “bestowed a rose gold hue and flavours of forest fruits, ginger biscuits, honeycomb and mocha.”

Aged in on-site warehouses, the whisky was regularly monitored until Walker deemed the perfect level of wood influence was achieved.

Both single malts were bottled at 48% ABV without chill filtration or artificial colouring.

Commenting on the new expressions, Walker reveals:

“It is my view that ageing in quality casks provides 70% of a whisky’s flavour. These two Limited Edition single malts underwent an interesting maturation journey in the finest wood. We work with niche, boutique cask suppliers that align with our values and prioritise quality. We’re delighted with the outcomes here; each of the whiskies offers unique qualities: the Sauternes Cask Finish is smooth and fresh, and the Ruby Port Cask Finish is fruity and indulgent.”

The news follows the recent unveiling of the first Wood Collection expressions since the brand underwent a packaging refresh. Released in April, part one of the ‘Sherry Series’ includes single malts matured in Fino, Amontillado and Oloroso casks, with the second tranche expected later this year.