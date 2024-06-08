Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Glenallachie, Glenrothes und Tormore

Drei verschiedene Speyside-Brennereien sind heute im Fokus von Angus MacRaild, der wie üblich die Samstagsverkostung bei Serge übernommen hat. Glenallachie, Glenrothes und Tormore, und wenn diese drei auch in der gleichen Whiskyregion beheimatet sind, so haben sie doch alle ihren eigenen Charakter.
Gehen wir die neun Whiskys der Verkostung in unserer Tabelle durch (und das Titelbild widmen wir dem gefühlten “Sieger”, soweit es so etwas bei geschmacklichen Dingen überhaupt geben kann):
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Glenallachie 9 yo ‘The Wood Collection’ (48%, OB, Fino sherry finish, bottled 2024)
|81
|Glenallachie 9 yo ‘The Wood Collection’ (48%, OB, Amontillado sherry finish, bottled 2024)
|84
|Glenallachie 9 yo ‘The Wood Collection’ (48%, OB, Oloroso sherry finish, bottled 2024)
|86
|Glenallachie 14 yo 2009/2024 (60.3%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, cask #900609, sherry butt, 261 bottles)
|88
|Glenallachie 10 yo 1989/2000 (62.3%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #107.8)
|87
|Glenrothes 27 yo 1996/20232 (51.0%, Lady Of The Glen, cask #4853, hogshead, 160 bottles)
|89
|Glenrothes 39 yo 1980/2020 (44.8%, Elixir Distillers, 40th Anniversary Davidoff of London, Edward Sahakian, bourbon cask, 179 bottles)
|91
|Tormore 21 yo 2000/2022 (58.6%, Gordon & MacPhail ‘Connoisseur’s Choice’, cask #1290, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 180 bottles)
|87
|Tormore 30 yo 1991/2021 (55.7%, Gordon & MacPhail ‘Connoisseur’s Choice’, cask #15386, refill sherry butt, 488 bottles)
|89