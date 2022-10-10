Goldfinch Whisky Merchants bringen neue Signature Collection auf den Markt: The Goldfinch

Der unabhängige Abfüller Goldfinch bringt eine neue Serie von Abfüllungen auf den Markt, die in UK in den Handel kommen werden, aber auch in deren Onlineshop verfügbar sein werden (auch für Kunden in der EU). Die Signature Collection: The Goldfinch besteht zuächst aus fünf Whiskys, die allesamt mit 52% vol. abgefüllt sind und aus den Destillerien Teaninich, Blair Athol, Benrinnes, Linkwood und Aultmore stammen und zwischen 10 und 14 Jahren alt sind.

Hier alle Infos dazu:

GOLDFINCH WHISKY MERCHANTS LAUNCH NEW SIGNATURE COLLECTION: THE GOLDFINCH

Independent whisky merchants Goldfinch have unveiled their signature collection of cask strength single malt whiskies. Consisting of five expressions, The Goldfinch series showcases the Stirlingshire based bottler’s dedication to using only the finest sherry casks.

Drawing from 25 years industry experience, owners of Goldfinch Whisky, Andrew and Ros Macdonald-Bennett, hand select each distillery, cask and maturation period to create a unique expression for the enjoyment of discerning enthusiasts, collectors and investors.

Their latest collection features single cask bottlings from Speyside and Highland distillers using ex-Oloroso and Amontillado casks aged between 10 and 14 years.

Andrew Macdonald-Bennett, founder of Goldfinch Whisky, said:

“Our signature collection, The Goldfinch, is particularly special to us and allows us to showcase our exciting range of spirits which are of the highest quality and depth of flavour. “Goldfinch Whisky is named after the unique little birds which symbolises prosperity, optimism and variety – three values which are central to our business. Goldfinches are also known for making Scotland their home during the summer before migrating to the south of Spain in winter, settling close to the sherry bodegas that the whisky industry relies upon for its supply of richly seasoned casks.”

Whisky expert and retired Master Distiller, Max McFarlane, added:

“Testimony to the quality of all Goldfinch Drams, four of them are finalists in the 4th Annual Scotch Whisky Awards 2022.”

The Goldfinch series consists of:

Teaninich Distillery, 14yo, Single Cask, 1st Fill Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, ABV 52% – 190 bottles available

Blair Athol Distillery, 14yo, Single Cask, 1st Fill Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, ABV 52% – 160 bottles available

Benrinnes Distillery, 13yo, Single Cask, 1st Fill Amontillado Sherry Hogshead, ABV 52% – 360 bottles available

Linkwood Distillery, 14yo, Single Cask, 1st Fill Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, ABV 52% – 326 bottles available

Aultmore Distillery, 10yo, Single Cask, 1st Fill Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, ABV 52% – 270 bottles available

Each expression is natural in colour and non-chill filtered. Goldfinch Whisky is available in independent bottle shops around the UK and online www.goldfinchwhisky.com. Prices start at £75.