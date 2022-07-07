Goldfinch Whisky Merchants bringen neue Sommerkollektionen mit je vier Whiskys

Der unabhängige Whiskyhändler Goldfinch, am Loch Lomond beheimatet und von Andrew Macdonald-Bennett mit einem Team von Spirits-Experten gegründet, wird diesen Sommer mit zwei neuen themenbezogenen Abfüllungsserien auf den Markt kommen. The Kilnsman und Paloma. Während sich The Klinsman als eine Hommage an die Menschen versteht, die das Trocknen des Getreides im Kiln noch händisch betreiben und vier Abfüllungen mit unterschiedlichen Peat-Leveln präsentiert, widmet sich Paloma den unterschiedlichen Einflüssen des Sherrys auf Whisky.

Drei Abfüllungen von The Kilnsman sind bereits jetzt bei Goldfinchwhisky.com erhältlich, Paloma wird noch im Laufe des Monats erscheinen. Hier die Presseaussendung mit allen relevanten Infos für Sie:

GOLDFINCH WHISKY MERCHANTS UNVEIL NEW SUMMER WHISKY COLLECTIONS: THE KILNSMAN’S DRAM AND PALOMA

This summer, independent whisky merchants Goldfinch launch two unique collections of limited edition bottlings: The Kilnsman, available now, and Paloma which launches later this month. Available to purchase on goldfinchwhisky.com and via specialist retailers, these premium whiskies are designed for whisky lovers looking to explore and discover bespoke bottlings. Ideal for enjoying with family and friends over the summer season or to give as a gift. Based on the shores of Loch Lomond, Goldfinch Whisky is an established team of highly creative wine and spirits experts, founded by Andrew Macdonald-Bennett.

The Kilnsman is a family of whiskies which focus on the often underappreciated and dying art of hand kilning the barley in the whisky making process. This requires huge skill and experience to ensure the malt delivers a consistent flavour profile for peated or unpeated whisky and is arguably a role that’s as equally important as the master distiller’s for spirit quality. Goldfinch has developed four bottlings from across Speyside, Orkney and Islay that highlight this and demonstrate different levels of peat in the malted barley:

Caol Ila single malt whisky: Only 98 bottles are available of this 11-year-old from Islay, which has been finished in a sherry octave.

single malt whisky: Only 98 bottles are available of this 11-year-old from Islay, which has been finished in a sherry octave. The Kilnsman’s Dram – Ardmore : A peated 13-year-old Speyside full of vanilla and toffee.

: A peated 13-year-old Speyside full of vanilla and toffee. Highland Park : A run of 146 bottles of this sherried 14-year-old whisky from Orkney. Gentle heather peat smoke aromas are evident.

: A run of 146 bottles of this sherried 14-year-old whisky from Orkney. Gentle heather peat smoke aromas are evident. Bunnahabhain: A young 10-year-old from Islay and limited to 300 bottles – Coming soon

Goldfinch also launches a whisky series driven by the team’s passion for sherry. Paloma explores the influence that sherry can have on a variety of single malt whiskies. The bottlings are made by selecting casks from the rarest of all sherry types, Palo Cortado. In a worldwide sherry market of 60 million bottles, this complex wine combines a delicate Amontillado with the body and palate of an Oloroso, accounting for just 100,000 bottles. The beautiful artwork featured on the label is of the painting titled La Paloma exhibited at the National Art Museum of Catalonia in Barcelona.

Goldfinch has carefully selected four distilleries for the first release of Paloma:

Linkwood : Only 331 bottles are available from this 14-year-old unpeated Speyside edition.

: Only 331 bottles are available from this 14-year-old unpeated Speyside edition. Benrinnes : A 13-year-old unpeated bottling from Speyside with 390 bottles available.

: A 13-year-old unpeated bottling from Speyside with 390 bottles available. Caol Ila : A smoky Islay 11-year-old from Islay with only 201 bottles available.

: A smoky Islay 11-year-old from Islay with only 201 bottles available. Ardmore: Only 340 bottles are available of this peated 13-year-old Speyside, which is full of vanilla and toffee.

The speciality whisky merchants use knowledge and discernment honed over a career in the worlds of wine and whisky to hand select each distillery, cask and maturation period to create unique limited edition single cask releases with clear provenance at Goldfinch.

Andrew Macdonald-Bennett said:

“Our new product launches are the culmination of so much thought, innovation and creativity. The Kilnsman range is a real celebration of the dedication, experience and skill of this traditional malting role. We released this range to shine a light on this skill set which is dying out in distilleries but is being modernised through craft maltsters using the latest technology. “We created Paloma to tell a different story and reveal the influence that Pola Cortado sherry can have on a variety of single malt whiskies. We chose casks previously containing one of the rarest sherry varieties in the world to finish our first releases. By focusing on the Spanish connection where sherry is produced, we have created something that looks beautiful and timeless, which tastes incredible.”

The Kilnsman’s Dram and Paloma collections are priced from £85.

Find out more at goldfinchwhisky.com.