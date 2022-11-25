Ili Distillery bei Port Charlotte erhält Baugenehmigung

Neun operative Destillerien gibt es auf Islay, mit der Portintruan Distillery im Süden bei Port Ellen (bei der allerdings seit dem Frühjahr offensichtlich keinerlei Baufortschritt gemacht wurde) sollte die zehnte dazu kommen – jetzt hat die nächste Islay-Brennerei die Baugenehmigung erhalten: Die Ili Distillery bei Port Charlotte, über die wir schon im Oktober 2021 berichteten.

Mit der Baugenehmigung wird die kleinste Islay-Brennerei (200.000 Liter Alkohol pro Jahr) einen bedeutenden Schritt zur Fertigstellung gemacht. Eigentlich hat man ja mit dem Baubeginn im Sommer 2022 gerechnet, aber die Genehmigungsverfahren scheinen sich doch etwas gezogen zu haben. Jetzt sollen sie nächstes Jahr beginnen, und der erste Whisky soll dann gegen Ende 2024/Anfang 2025 fließen. Besucherzentrum wird es natürlich auch geben.

Die Bauherren sind Bertie Nesselrode and Scott McLellan, beides Bewohner von Islay, und von Bertie kommt folgendes Statement:

“Today’s decision is a fantastic and significant milestone for the project. We believe passionately in the distillery and the many benefits we know it will bring to this part of Islay. Along with producing a world-class, sustainable whisky, we are proud to be offering a community benefit fund, ensuring that all islanders have the opportunity to benefit from the distillery in the future. We will now turn our attention to the next, exciting stage in the distillery’s development, and would like to thank all those who have supported us so far.”