Irische Investmentfirma Moralltach Global Plc vor Abschluss des Kaufes einer projektierten €100m Whiskey Distillerie

Eine neue Whiskeydestillerie in Irland ist im Entstehen, und es sieht so aus, als wäre das Unterfangen nun auch knapp davor, auch finanziell in trockenen Tüchern zu sein: Die Irische Investmentfirma Moralltach Global Plc (sie hat ihren Sitz in Malta) steht kurz davor, mit 100 Millionen Euro in das in der Presseaussendung nicht weiter benannte Projekt, einzusteigen und es damit de facto wohl zu kaufen, wie man es auch selbst betont.

Um welches Projekt (das noch vor der Baugenehmigung steht) es sich dabei handelt, wird aus der Presseaussendung nicht klar, aber Kenner der irischen Whiskyszene können sich vielleicht aus den nachfolgenden Punkten ein besseres Bild machen:

Es handelt sich um ein Projekt mit der Unterstützung von Industrieveteranen

Das Konzept ist „from Field to Bottle“

Der landwirtschaftliche Betrieb, der die Destillerie beheimaten soll, ist im Familienbesitz

man erwartet bis zu 50.000 Besucher im Jahr

Hier die Presseaussendung der Moralltach Global Plc:

Moralltach Global Plc, A low-key Irish investment company registered in Malta, announces it is in advanced talks to acquire a €100m whiskey distillery

The project is a new Whiskey business backed by stakeholders with years of industry experience.

The concept being from field to bottle production using sustainable farming practices from multi generational farming history that ensures the highest quality from raw ingredients through to finished liquid.

The family-owned farm will use own-grown barley for the distillation process. This has a bi-product, known as ‚draff‘, which will form part of the diet of the farm’s livestock. Their manure is used to grow the barley. Fresh water from the farm will go to the distillery. The same care, delivered by local people, will craft a harmonically matured whiskey with true authenticity.

The project aims to build a new whiskey distillery based in Ireland with consideration to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles including a sustainable production cycle that results in minimal environmental impact, providing whiskey tours & tasting, creating new jobs in the local area and potentially attracting up to 50,000 new tourists every year.

Moralltach Global Plc is a European property holding, development company and a major investor in the Green Energy sector. Its assets are largely based in the Republic of Ireland.

Moralltach partners with existing businesses, property owners, developers, and entrepreneurs.

Moralltach agrees to purchase assets from various groups. It contemporaneously enters into a lease back arrangement with the previous owner at a market rent with a buy back provision for the tenant at market value.

The lease is typically a 15 year term with various provisions singular to the type of business or property involved.

As part of the asset acquisition process Moralltach can assist with legacy debt renegotiation or settlement, project feasibility and funding via syndicated debt or equity investment. Project procurement partnership targets have been anywhere from €1m in value to considerably over €100m.